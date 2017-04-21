2017 NFL Schedule: Super Bowl Rematch Tops List Of Must See TV NFL Schedule Action

The following article is entirely the opinion of Joseph Karbousky and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Less than 24 hours ago the 2017 NFL schedules were officially released to the public, and already fans and NFL experts alike are debating which games are the most likely to qualify as “must see TV.” Once again the NFL has hit a home run when it comes to configuring the schedule with marquee match-ups that will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats.

As previously reported on Inquisitr, the 2017 NFL schedule for each team was released late last night, and if many of the teams live up to their preseason hype, NFL fans should be treated to some incredible regular season games!

Following are a few games on the NFL schedule that should live up to their billing.

2017 NFL Schedule “Must Watch” Games

Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots – Sunday, Oct. 22, 8:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

The Super Bowl 51 rematch between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots should be an instant classic. Both teams are loaded on offense, have great defenses and are both hungry for a title. Matt Ryan and the Falcons believe that they let a championship get away last year, and they will be looking to even the score in 2017 as they are thinking Super Bowl or bust. Meanwhile, there won’t be a Super Bowl hangover in New England — there never is. Tom Brady wants to prove every year that age is only a number and the Patriots want to be the first back-to-back NFL champions since they pulled off the feat in 2004-05.

New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders – Sunday, Nov. 19, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Yes, the New England Patriots will be in two of the biggest match-ups of the 2017 season, and this one could be even better than the Super Bowl rematch. The Oakland Raiders are returning to Mexico once again in 2017, and they will be looking to prove that they can hang with the Super Bowl champs. A healthy Derek Carr will be the key for Oakland in this key match-up. The Raiders could once again be scary good in 2017.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks – Sunday, Nov. 20, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

These two NFC powerhouses will clash in a playoff rematch that was totally dominated by the Atlanta Falcons a year ago. This time, the game will be held in Seattle, where the Seahawks play much better. With all of the rumors of Seattle on the verge of losing key players like Richard Sherman, this year could be the last stand for “The Legion of Boom.” The Seattle Seahawks won’t go away quietly.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions – Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

The Detroit Lions have been a team many experts have looked at with conflicting points of view for the last three seasons. One minute the Lions look like they are the next breakout team in the NFC, the next they look like they can’t get a first down. Detroit will be on a short week of NFL play in Week 3, however, they will be at home and should give Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons all they can handle. Is this finally the year Detroit rises up in the NFC?

Dallas Cowboys vs. Oakland Raiders – Sunday, Dec. 17, 8:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

A possible Super Bowl 52 preview? The Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders both have the “Super Bowl or Bust” tag on their back in 2017 as both teams believe they have what it takes to make it to the big game next February. Oakland fans would love to see a world championship this season, especially as the team is on the move for Las Vegas in two years. Dak Prescott will lead the Cowboys into battle this season, and Jerry Jones is hoping his gamble on sticking with Prescott doesn’t result in a Colin Kaepernick – Alex Smith type move. This game has the potential to be one of the hardest hitting games of the entire 2017 NFL season.

These are just five NFL games from the recently released schedule that I believe could be some of the best of the upcoming year. Which games on the 2017 NFL schedule do you think will live up to the hype?

[Featured Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]