Was Tom Brady’s wife responsible for his absence during the New England Patriot’s recent visit to the White House?

After Brady failed to appear with his teammates at the White House earlier this week, fans began wondering why the quarterback had chosen to skip out on the event. Then, just a short time later, it was noted that Brady’s model wife, Gisele Bundchen, had sent out a link to a Donald Trump protest on the day the event was held.

On April 19, Gisele Bundchen encouraged her fans and followers to travel to Washington, D.C. to participate in a march for “climate, jobs, and justice.”

According to a report by The Washington Post, the event, which has been deemed as the “People’s Climate March,” coincides with President’s Trump’s 100th day in office and has been scheduled to protest his environmental policies.

Immediately after Tom Brady’s wife shared her tweet, fans began to wonder if she had banned him from visiting the White House to celebrate his recent Super Bowl win.

When it was first revealed that Tom Brady would not be present at the event, the quarterback released a statement through the Boston Herald.

“I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today. Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come,” the statement read. “Thank you to the President for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember. In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters. Hopefully, if we accomplish the goal of winning a championship in the future years, we will back on the South Lawn again soon. Have a great day!”

Along with the statement, the Boston Herald claimed Tom Brady had chosen to stay at home with his ailing mother who had traveled to his home from California. Still, fans on Twitter weren’t convinced and flooded the social media platforms with claims suggesting it was Bundchen’s stance against Trump that got in his way.

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen haven’t yet addressed the allegations, Bundchen suspiciously removed her post shortly after it was shared.

When Donald Trump first announced his campaign for the presidency, Tom Brady signaled his approval of the candidate and a “Make America Great Again” baseball hat was reportedly seen in his locker. However, as the campaign went on and Trump was ultimately elected as president, Tom Brady became more guarded with his stance. Meanwhile, Brady’s wife was quite clear that she was not an advocate for Trump and when a fan asked her if she and Brady were backing the now-president on Twitter days prior to the election, she replied, “No.”

Gisele Bundchen also reportedly spoke out against the president on Instagram in February.

“The beauty of the human race is in its diversity,” Bundchen wrote, allegedly in response to Trump’s strict immigration policies. “We are all connected and we are stronger when we come together. Only ego, beliefs and fears separate us.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen began dating in December 2006 and married in February 2009. The couple shares two children together, seven-year-old Benjamin and four-year-old Vivian, and Brady shares an older son, nine-year-old John, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

In addition to Tom Brady, several other Patriots players, including Devin McCourty, LeGarrette Blount, Alan Branch, Dont’a Hightower, Chris Long, and Martellus Bennett, skipped the White House event. Those players, according to The Washington Post, failed to attend in protest of the President.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]