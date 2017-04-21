‘Star Wars’ News: Luke Skywalker Would Walk Rey Down The Aisle, Admits Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley might have just given away the biggest Star Wars spoiler yet, after she predicted that if her character of Rey decided to get married, Luke Skywalker would probably be the one that walked her down the aisle.

That will be glorious news to the ears of the fervent Star Wars fanbase, most of whom are pining for Luke Skywalker to ultimately be revealed as Rey’s father. However, it should be pointed out that Daisy Ridley’s response was almost purely tongue-in-cheek, while it was also in no way a confirmation that Luke Skywalker is indeed the father to her character. But fans can still at least dream.

Daisy Ridley made this revelation last week when Instagram’s Daisy Ridley News found the opportunity to quiz the actress about her work on the Star Wars sequels, while also trying to pry information out of her about her character’s parents.

“So Daisy, do you think if Rey got married, would her parents come to her wedding? And if so, who would they be?”

Always affable, even when she is seemingly being quizzed in a car park, Daisy Ridley quickly laughed at the question before admitting that if Rey ever did decide to tie the knot she would probably ask Luke Skywalker to walk her down the aisle.

“Who would they be? I think Luke would probably give her away.”

While it’s rather obvious that Daisy Ridley’s comments shouldn’t be taken seriously, they do suggest that Luke Skywalker and Rey will forge a tight bond in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The very first trailer for the blockbuster, which was released last week during Star Wars Celebration, revealed that Luke Skywalker will help train Daisy Ridley during their time on the distant planet of Ahch-To. Those of you that haven’t seen the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi can right that wrong by doing so below.

THE LAST JEDI TRAILER! pic.twitter.com/VE1ETxrwzm — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) April 14, 2017

The final line of the above clip, which sees Luke Skywalker insist, “It’s time for the Jedi to end,” has provoked much outcry and discussion from the Star Wars fans, many of whom have instantly disagreed with the sci-fi icons declaration. This line also suggests that Rey and Luke Skywalker’s relationship in Star Wars: The Last Jedi might be a little more fraught than expected, especially as Rey has just traveled across the galaxy to both return Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber and to learn how to become a Jedi from him.

In the build-up to the release of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, and to coincide with Star Wars Celebration, which took place last weekend, Daisy Ridley had to shield a number of questions regarding the impending blockbuster. And while she did a stellar job of keeping the biggest revelations regarding The Last Jedi to herself, she did tease to MTV that Rey and Luke Skywalker will come into conflict from time to time in the film.

“There were all these expectations on Luke right from the beginning — This is your calling, this is what you have to do, you have to train. And then clearly something’s taken him away. In a way, they’re both similar, but she’s very much looking up to him to be this thing that she thinks he is, and a long time’s past.”

We’ll find out if the duo are able to get over their differences, while also hopefully learning more about Rey’s parentage and whether or not Luke Skywalker actually does believe that the Jedi need to become extinct when Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released on December 15. We’ll then be provided with even more answers when Star Wars Episode 9, which this time around is being written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, as well as directed by Trevorrow, is released at some point in 2019.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]