‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Scott Working With The Feds, Search For Chloe On?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott isn’t just a journalist, he is also working with the feds undercover! Jack will also grill Nick about Victor’s disappearance, while Nick and Paul discuss hunting down Chloe.

Scott (Daniel Hall) is set to reveal a huge secret he has been hiding. He’s not only a renowned journalist but he has been working undercover with federal agents.

Is Scott even a journalist?

Young and the Restless fans will know that Scott spent most of his adult life overseas, which he claims was because he was chasing stories. However, according to Soap Hub, Scott was working undercover and sending his intel back to the United States.

Is Scott’s journalist career even real or was it just made up to cover his tracks?

Find all your fave past & present Genoa City residents in this epic @CBSDaytime #DaytimeClassPhoto! #1for30 #CBSDaytime #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

This means that Scott definitely was not kidnapped because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Someone must have learned he was a spy for the feds. Scott’s secret career as a special agent combatting terrorism was obviously exposed.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott’s life living undercover will not be over because Christine (Lauralee Bell) will have another mission for him. Although, Scott won’t be as eager to jump in and help because he doesn’t necessarily want to put his life in danger again.

What will Sharon think?

News of Scott’s work with the feds will surely put Sharon (Sharon Case) in an awkward spot because she just lost the love of her life after an undercover mission went wrong.

Will Sharon be able to let Scott leave like Dylan (Steve Burton) had to?

Next week on Y&R, binge all you want because we’ve got a week of goodness… young, restless and hot! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Jack grills Nick about Victor.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) questions Nick more about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) disappearance and although Nick doesn’t give away anything, Jack will still feel like he is onto something.

Jack will suspect that the Newmans blame Victor for Adam’s (Justin Hartley) death and he will be desperate to get to the truth. When Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returns from her trip, Jack will tell her that they need to strike, according to CelebDirtyLaundry.

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Ashley will not necessarily want to stir up any unwanted drama in Genoa City.

Jack is determined to make Victor pay for everything that he has done. Jack even claims that he wants to attack Victor personally but Ashley warns him to stay away from Newman Enterprises.

Nick finds a treasure trove of evidence against Chloe. Will he uncover the truth? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Nick and Paul hunt for Chloe.

Nick and Paul discuss hunting down Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Nick will make a comment that leaves Paul suspicious.

While they discuss finding Chloe, Chloe shocks Billy (Jason Thompson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) with letters to each of them explaining that they could possibly be her daughter Bella’s (Gia Poeme) father.

Billy will obviously be stunned because as The Young and the Restless fans know, he never had sex with Chloe. Chloe stole his sperm sample but slept with Kevin the night before.

It looks like some major drama is about to go down in Genoa City.

Today, Billy overhears Phyllis and Jack’s conversation. What does this mean for Billy & Phyllis?????#YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 EST on CBS.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli / Stringer / Getty Images]