The CW has officially set season (and series) finale dates for all its current shows. All Arrowverse shows, along with Supernatural, Reign and more now have an end date. This is excellent news for those waiting for the shows to come to Netflix, as it means these dates can now be confirmed.

‘Supernatural’ Gets a Special Season Finale

The first shows to wrap up for the year are Riverdale and Supernatural. The latter will come as a shock to some fans, as it is a week earlier than expected by some fans. Both shows have already been confirmed for a new season, both potentially starting in fall 2017.

#Supernatural's season 12 finale date will be May 18 pic.twitter.com/11abhVtyXH — Winchester Bros (@WinchesterBros) April 20, 2017

Riverdale will wrap up its season on May 11, 2017 at the usual time of 9 p.m. on the CW network. The following week will see Supernatural Season 12 wrap. Those who are doing the math for the number of episodes left, this would suggest that there are only 22 episodes to the season. BuddyTV reports that Supernatural Season 12 will have 23 episodes. The season finale is a two-hour event.

Arrowverse Wraps a Week Later

The week after Supernatural‘s finale will be the one that many CW fans are waiting for. This will be the wrap of all Arrowverse shows currently on air. Supernatural will finish Season 2 on Monday, May 22, followed by The Flash the next day and then Arrow the day after that. Legends of Tomorrow has already wrapped for its second season.

All Arrowverse shows have been confirmed for another year. They will all likely start in fall 2017, although the CW will want to wait for the ratings sweep to officially give next year’s schedule.

May 22 will also be the finale date for Jane the Virgin Season 3. This is another show that has been confirmed for another year. The 100 Season 4 will wrap on May 24, after Arrow. Season 5 has already been confirmed, but this show will likely stick as a midseason show.

Three Shows Left for June

There will be three CW shows that get slightly longer on air. This is due to the later start dates for all three. Reign will be the first to wrap with its series finale on June 16, 2017. The CW previously confirmed that Reign Season 4 would be the last, and fans currently await eagerly to see just how the show will wrap up Mary, Queen of Scots’ storyline.

The Originals will follow the week after, wrapping on June 23 at 8 p.m. The Tuesday after (June 27) will see iZombie Season 3 wrap for the year. Both of these shows still haven’t been confirmed for another year. It is likely they will both get a new season, as the viewing ratings are currently holding steady and around the same as or higher than the likes of Riverdale, The 100 and Jane the Virgin.

Got to season 3 of #iZombie, and I really liked the premiere episode. The show's heading in an intriguing direction. #iZombieObsessed pic.twitter.com/5fjbTl1L5b — Keona! (@KeonaTang) April 21, 2017

When Will Arrowverse and Others Stream on Netflix?

Now comes the question that many people wonder. During the summer of 2016, the CW and Netflix made an exclusive streaming agreement. Netflix would stream all the CW shows eight days after the season (or series) finales. That proved true when The Vampire Diaries Season 8 was made available on March 18.

Riverdale Season 1 will be available on Netflix first (it’s already available in Canada), followed by Supernatural, the Arrowverse, Jane the Virgin, The 100(already available in Canada), Reign, The Originals, and iZombie.

The Inquistr previously shared that Reign Season 4 would come to Netflix in June 2017, but there wasn’t a confirmed series finale date at the time. Now that the date has been confirmed, Reign will come to Netflix on June 24, 2017.

Set your diaries for your CW season (and series) finale dates and for when they will be available on Netflix. Don’t forget to tune in from next week to catch the finale episodes of all your favorite shows.

[Featured Image from the CW Network]