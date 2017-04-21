‘RHOA’ Season 9 Reunion Part 2: Kandi Burruss Says Phaedra Parks Tried To Sabotage Old Lady Gang Launch

Kandi Burruss is definitely not holding back. In the sneak peek for the second part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion, airing Sunday, April 23, Kandi called Phaedra Parks out for encouraging her former employee, Johnnie Winston, to file a case against her. Kandi also accused Phaedra of contacting public officials to delay the launch of her new restaurant, Old Lady Gang.

If you thought part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion was intense, part two is bound to get even more dramatic. Spoilers revealed that most of drama would center on Phaedra Parks and Kandi Burruss ongoing feud. We have all witnessed the demise of Phaedra and Kandi’s friendship over the past season of RHOA and by the looks of it, it’s only about to get worse.

Part two of the RHOA Season 9 reunion started with Phaedra telling host Andy Cohen that it was “deplorable” of Mama Joyce to go as far as visit another lawyer to find out of if Phaedra can actually file for a divorce while her husband, Apollo Nida, is still in prison. As seen in the sneak peek, via Us Weekly, Phaedra said that she has had enough of Joyce’s meddling. The RHOA star added that Kandi’s mom could have better use of her time by focusing on their new business venture, Old Lady Gang restaurant.

“I’m like, why are you so concerned with what’s going on in my life? It’s been so many things that her mom has said and done. Your restaurant that’s not open, she could be working on that,” she told Kandi.

Kadi Burruss, however, pointed out that their restaurant is scheduled to launch that week. (Old Lady Gang indeed officially opened to the public last month.) The songwriter then accused her former friend of trying to sabotage her restaurant, claiming that Phaedra has been calling public officials to delay their launch.

“Please [be aware] I know you already be trying to do your calling and trying to figure what we’re doing, and so you can hate on us to people that you know down at the city. Obviously, she’s talked to somebody to try to do stuff, to have them come at me about bulls**t.”

On Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen also gave fans another sneak peek of part two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion. This time, Kandi Burruss went on Phaedra Parks for encouraging her former assistant, Johnnie Winston, to file a case against her.

“Why do you think I’m hating on you so much?” Phaedra asked.

“We saw what you did with Johnnie, you had multiple meetings with your attorney friends to make it seem like I did something dirty,” Kandi replied.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans may recall that Johnnie asked for Phaedra’s help in suing Kandi over unpaid overtime wages. Johnnie claimed that he was working for 10 to 20 hours a day, seven days a week with no overtime pay.

At the reunion, Kandi insisted that she paid Johnnie and his team fairly. The reality star was also surprised that Phaedra will back his claims up, even going far as to say that Johnnie was paid “slave wages.”

“What type of math you doing? No wonder you ain’t winning no cases,” Kandi told Phaedra.

“And that’s why you got a lawsuit, because you ain’t paying your employees,” Phaedra fired back.

Interestingly, Kandi Burruss told Reality Tea that she actually asked help from Phaedra Parks in trying to come up with a fair compensation for different positions. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also claimed that Phaedra looked almost too happy to help Johnnie Winston ruin her reputation.

“When has she ever been excited to see somebody from the Kandi Koated Clique come around? Clearly she knew he was no longer with us and happy to encourage him to sue me,” Kandi added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion part two airs Sunday, April 23, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

