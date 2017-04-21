Vicki Gunvalson Says Boyfriend Is Lucky To Have Her: ‘RHOC’ Dishing Out Money Again?

Vicki Gunvalson is currently filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and she will be featuring her new relationship with Steve Lodge on the upcoming season. The two of them have been dating for a year and it sounds like things are going great. But many people are skeptical of this new man because of Vicki’s previous relationship with Brooks Ayers. Of course, Vicki’s track record with dating hasn’t been spectacular because of Ayers, and it sounds like she’s finally happy once again with Steve.

According to a new Instagram post, Vicki Gunvalson is now revealing that Steve is lucky to be with her and she’s lucky to be with him. While she couldn’t just speak for herself, she also added that he should be lucky to date someone like her. And this made fans question what exactly she’s doing for him. As many people know, Gunvalson spent money on Brooks Ayers a few years ago, paying a dentist to repair his teeth.

He's smiling finally here! @lodge4anaheim A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:02pm PST

“1 year ago I met this guy at the same event we are at tonight. Boys and Girls club of Anaheim annual charity event. #1YearAnniversary #RHOC #LuckyMe #LuckyHim,” Vicki Gunvalson wrote on Instagram, sharing that she feels very lucky to have found Steve a year ago.

Of course, Vicki claims that this relationship is very different from her relationship with Ayers. Not only does he have a career that he’s proud of and a family that loves Vicki’s family, but Gunvalson’s family has approved of him as well. And it sounds like Vicki Gunvalson couldn’t be happier with him. But many fans are wondering if she’s dishing out cash to keep him happy.

“I hope you didn’t have to pay for those beautiful choppers of his like you did the last one,” one person wrote back to Vicki Gunvalson, reminding every viewer of the time that Vicki spent money on Brooks Ayers, so he could get his teeth fixed while filming The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Happy Easter! It was such a beautiful day at the Coto de Caza Country Club for Brunch. (@lodge4anaheim was with us too but didn't make the photo ????) #eâster2017. Thank you @laundrybyshelli for my dress. I loved it. A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

“I [would] love to say to you a great woman with a huge heart at last as met a great guy who loves you for being you. Out of all the ladies on the show your the one who has had that much heartache and pain yet remained genuine all the way threw. Vicky I can’t wait to see you marry as you will marry this man and have the most amazing and happy life together. God bless you & your family & a huge well done for keeping it together I know how hard life is. Big hugs of positivity,” one person wrote to Vicki Gunvalson on her Instagram post, clearly encouraging her to get married to Steve Lodge.

But the past may be hard to forget for some Real Housewives of Orange County viewers. Even though Briana Culberson has given thumbs up for Vicki’s relationship with Steve, it sounds like some viewers don’t like the way Vicki Gunvalson let Brooks come before her own daughter. And people aren’t exactly willing to let that go. This was something that came up just last season of The Real Housewives of Orange County as Briana was dealing with some serious health issues.

“I just saw the episode where your daughter was so sick and you didn’t give a shit, THE AWARD FOR THE WORST MOM IS………Vicki Gunvalson that was heartbreaking and you should be ashamed of yourself as a mother!”

What do you think of Vicki Gunvalson calling Steve lucky to have her in his life? Do you think she’s dishing out money to spoil him like she did Brooks Ayers?

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]