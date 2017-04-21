Did Bethenny Frankel Judge Tinsley Mortimer Because Of Her Socialite Status?

Bethenny Frankel may not be the warmest person when you first meet her, as she has explained herself on The Real Housewives of New York. Because of her rough childhood and trust issues with her ex-husbands, it sounds like Bethenny likes to keep her distance when it comes to people she doesn’t know. Plus, with a million-dollar business as part of her assets, it makes sense that Frankel would want to be careful about who she lets into her inner circle. But Bethenny just needs time to warm up to people, which is why it wasn’t a warm hello when she first met new housewife, Tinsley Mortimer.

According to a new Bravo report, Bethenny Frankel has already defended the way she greeted Tinsley on The Real Housewives of New York at Sonja Morgan’s party during the second episode of this season. It was a brief encounter, where she shook her hand and introduced herself. But the interaction essentially stopped there and some viewers felt that perhaps Bethenny was being too cold.

“Sorry if my greeting wasn’t up to Southern standards. I like Tinsley, and that is how I am when I meet someone new. I go with a handshake and a hello. I wasn’t quite ready for friendship bracelets or matching tattoos,” Bethenny Frankel wrote in her blog for The Real Housewives of New York, defending her cold way of greeting the new housewife to the group.

Of course, Bethenny was already talking about Tinsley before meeting her. On the show, she and Carole Radziwill talked about Tinsley, as Ramona Singer had told them about her living with Sonja. They brought up her socialite status and her arrest record. And Bethenny has an issue with socialites, as she slammed Kelly Bensimon for being a socialite on a previous season of The Real Housewives of New York. And perhaps this label influenced how she approached Mortimer.

“I didn’t get to know her that well in the beginning and I still don’t,” Frankel revealed about the situation when she talked to Bravo earlier this week, adding, “I think we definitely, I don’t want to say kept our distance, but we had a certain amount of distance. But I enjoyed her. I thought she was kind and sweet and had good intentions. And she came to play. I like her, from what I know. I mean you could like someone — we’re not best friends.”

Even though Frankel and Carole are close friends, Radziwill didn’t hold back when meeting Tinsley. As Bethenny explains, they have actually become good friends. And this is surprising to Bethenny, as she believes that Carole also had her judgments about Tinsley before meeting her. As she explains, the two weren’t exactly super excited about adding a new housewife to the mix but changed their minds after meeting Mortimer.

“Tinsley and Carole [Radziwill] definitely struck up a good friendship, which is really nice,” Bethenny Frankel tells Bravo, adding, “But I don’t have anything negative to say about her… I was definitely surprised by Carole and Tinsley becoming such good friends ’cause I think Carole had a preconceived notion about Tinsley before she came on the show and wasn’t all that excited about it. I, actually, was excited about it just based on knowing nothing. So I think that was an interesting surprise.”

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s judgment of Tinsley Mortimer? Do you think she’s keeping her distance because of Mortimer’s socialite status or do you think she just wants to get to know her first before letting her in?

