Sonja Morgan Reveals What’s Really Bothering Her About ‘RHONY’ Star Dorinda Medley

Sonja Morgan was furious with Dorinda Medley last year after she wasn’t invited to a girls weekend in the Berkshires at Medley’s home. Sonja was purposefully not invited because Dorinda didn’t think that Morgan would do well in this particular environment, as she was concerned about Sonja’s drinking. Morgan had previously decided to ditch the alcohol, and she was hurt because Dorinda didn’t give her a chance to really show her Real Housewives of New York co-stars that she had changed. But when this new season of the show began, fans learned that Morgan still had an issue with Medley. Was she really still holding a grudge from last year?

According to a new Bravo report, Sonja Morgan revealed that her issue with Medley actually has nothing to do with the Berkshires trip last year and being left out of everything. Instead, the issue is actually much deeper, and it is about true friendship. Apparently, Dorinda’s action of not inviting Sonja started a wave of doubt when it came to the value of their friendship. Morgan was the only one not invited on the trip, which ended in a screaming match between Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel.

Photo by @andrewwerner. #SonjaMorganNewYork available at @vanessanoelstyle 158 East 64th Street New York A post shared by Sonja Morgan (@sonjatmorgan) on Apr 18, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

“It wasn’t about not being invited to the Berkshires. It was about, I’m very allergic to this friend-jumping stuff,” Sonja Morgan explained about her feud with Dorinda Medley while she visited Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, pointing out that she had indeed been invited other times.

“So these were my really good friends, and [Dorinda] was someone that everyone had known for 10 years. I was invited the year before with my really good friends to Dorinda’s house. Then the following year, for all these flimsy excuses, I’m not invited with my really good friend group. There comes the pain and the stab,” Morgan points out to Andy Cohen, according to Bravo.

After watching the episodes last year, Sonja revealed that she could have handled the trip just fine as she was no longer drinking. However, Dorinda has revealed that she stands by her decision, as she didn’t want to make Sonja’s situation worse and cause her to get into a fight while under the influence of alcohol. But for Morgan, she reveals that she sees this kind of friend flopping all the time, especially outside of The Real Housewives of New York.

Pretty in pink in the South of France Getting geared up to do it again! What's your summer plans? A post shared by Sonja Morgan (@sonjatmorgan) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

“And it happens all the time. You meet these people who you’ve always seen out at cocktail parties. They come into your friend group, and then there’s the dinner the next night that you’re not invited to or the front row at the fashion show and they don’t include you. That’s how I felt. I felt somebody else was with my friends, and I’m not there,” Sonja Morgan explains to Andy, adding, “And I needed to get with Bethenny [Frankel]. There was this whole blow-up that they were stirring the pot on.”

Of course, Sonja’s friendship with Bethenny has also been questioned after Frankel was furious with Sonja started a cheater brand of her Skinnygirl margarita. While Bethenny eventually cooled off and allowed Sonja Morgan to pursue the business venture, it sounds like Morgan just wants to know who her real friends are. And it does seem like the friendships change every season on The Real Housewives of New York. As it stands right now, it sounds like Dorinda isn’t exactly the ideal friend for Morgan.

What do you think of Sonja Morgan’s beef with Dorinda Medley? Are you surprised that she’s questioning their entire friendship because of one trip to the Berkshires where she wasn’t invited?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows]