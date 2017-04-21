Laci Peterson Wanted A Martha Stewart Life With Scott Peterson But Got A Porn Cheating Killer–‘Dateline NBC’

Laci Peterson was madly in love with Scott Peterson on the day she married him. But what started out as a plan to carve out the perfect lifestyle with the man she loved, quickly disintegrated into a life of misery, uncertainty, and death. Dateline NBC is revisiting the California murder case of Laci Peterson tonight for their Friday night two-hour Dateline episode titled “The Laci Peterson Story,” according to In Touch Weekly. Laci Peterson’s case made headlines in 2002 after she vanished and was later found dead, along with her unborn fetus, months later. Her husband, the charming and handsome Scott Peterson, killed her because he was tired of being a family man, according to People’s coverage of Dateline.

He Didn’t Want That Married Life: Sex, Porn, And Busty Blondes Were What Scott Peterson Wanted

According to Dateline NBC’s preview, prosecutors say that the bottom line was that Scott Peterson did not want to be married, and he didn’t want the baby that was inside of Laci. For years, Laci Peterson most likely endured a tumultuous relationship with Scott Peterson behind the scenes. His late night arrivals from work and his sneaky ways had to have caused much havoc in their relationship. She most likely struggled to figure out what was really going on with him. It isn’t known how much Laci actually knew because she never told anyone about the problems in her marriage. Like many women, she wanted the perfect family life–the baby, the husband, the nice home, and the cozy dinner parties. But Scott Peterson was not that kind of husband.

Instead, he was a liar and a serial cheater. And when Scott had finally had enough of the Martha Stewart way of life that Laci Peterson tried hard to imitate, he decided to get rid of her so that he could be with Amber, a sexy vixen type who was more like the kind of woman that drove him wild. In a previous Inquisitr article about the case, it was summed up this way.

“Scott didn’t want to be burdened down with babies and sweet baby showers. He wanted a picture perfect life for the outside world to see, but behind close doors, he wanted a woman who knew how to ‘get down’ in the bedroom. Cherries and a bottle of champagne was always high on his list of things to have to begin a passionate night. Don’t believe it? Just ask Amber Frey. From the beginning, Scott came on strong and bedded Amber down every chance he could, while his wife Laci was at home decorating and trying out new Martha Stewart recipes.”

A Christmas Murder In Modesto

Before she went missing, Scott was supposed to go to a Christmas gathering with Laci Peterson. Instead, he made up an excuse and spent time with his new woman, Amber Frey. Laci was about eight months pregnant, CNN reported.

“Peterson blew off a Christmas party he was to attend with his wife to go to Frey’s holiday formal. Pictures turned up of him smiling in a Santa hat and squeezing Frey as she beamed in a sparkly red dress. That same night, a photo showed a very pregnant Laci Peterson in a red suit sitting alone in a corner at another party.”

For Laci’s family, the holidays are an eerie reminder of what actually happened to Laci and Conner. Missing mom Laci Peterson, 27, disappeared on the night before Christmas in December of 2002. Laci’s headless body was found about four months later, along with her son. Scott Peterson went to trial and was found guilty. He is now on California’s death row. The case fascinated the public, and her death was covered on every major news channel and on the front of nearly every major magazine. The story of the sweet-faced mother-to-be has been the subject of countless crime documentaries and true-crime books.

On Dateline NBC tonight, viewers will be presented with Scott Peterson’s first-ever shown interrogation tapes, which have been hidden away in the archives. Prosecutors say these tapes will show Scott Peterson’s diabolical and evil nature.

Tune into “The Laci Peterson Story” Dateline tonight at 9/8 p.m. Central on NBC.

