The internet is abuzz over the White House visit of Kid Rock, Sarah Palin, and Ted Nugent that occurred on Wednesday night, reports the Inquisitr. A fact that many are missing is that this visit may not be a simple social call, but may have political implications- at least for one of the guests. Roll Call reports that in February, Kid Rock’s name was floated as a possible contender for Michigan Senator. Could this visit be part of 2018 campaign preparations for the right-wing rocker?

The Inquisitr reports that President Trump initially invited former Alaska governor Sarah Palin to dinner and told her that she could bring a few friends. The former Republican vice presidential candidate chose to bring her daughter, Willow, along with musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock, both of whom have been loyal supporters of Donald Trump during his presidential campaign. Palin explained in a Facebook post,

“President Trump’s invitation for dinner included bringing a couple of friends; it was the highest honor to have great Americans who are independent, hardworking, patriotic, and unafraid share common sense solutions at the White House. Asked why I invited Kid Rock and Ted Nugent I joked, ‘Because Jesus was booked’.”

Kid Rock was a natural choice for the White House visit, as he has been an icon for Republicans and conservatives for many years, according to The Independent Journal Review. Kid Rock’s political views have evolved over time, with his support for the military being greatly strengthened after visiting the Middle East to entertain troops. Rock made a total of seven trips, including two Christmas visits. Rock is also an avid hunter and owns many guns, including historic weapons used in the Civil War. According to Roll Call, Kid Rock has supported several Republican candidates, including Mitt Romney in 2012 and Ben Carson during the start of the 2016 Republican primary election.

The Inquisitr reports that Kid Rock, who describes himself as a libertarian, eventually gave his support to Donald Trump because he saw the business magnate as a game-changer that would run the country more responsibly and efficiently than the typical politician, stating during the election,

“I’m digging Trump. I feel like a lot of people, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, feel like if you get Hillary or Bernie, or you get Rubio or Cruz or whoever, there’s going to be the same s**t”

Roll Call reports that Kid Rock’s enthusiasm for Donald Trump’s candidacy led him to sell pro-Trump items at his official online store, including a red, white, and blue lettered T-shirt emblazoned with the words “God, Guns, & Trump.” The Independent Journal Review reports that Kid Rock also actively campaigned for Mitt Romney, serving as a surrogate and helping with fundraising for Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

According to Roll Call, Kid Rock’s political activity may not be limited to campaigning for others. In February, the publication reported that Rock’s name came up as a possible challenger to Democrat Debbie Stabenow’s Michigan Senate seat. Attendees at the Michigan Republican Party convention expressed their support for the rocker, whose real name is Robert Ritchie.

The New York Times reports that Kid Rock and the other guests were given the royal treatment during their White House visit. The President treated the stars to a meal of lobster, lamb chops, and salad followed by a baked Alaska for dessert. According to the New York Times, President Trump’s guests were entertained for four hours and were treated to an extensive White House tour and a chance to discuss policy. Ted Nugent stated that “health, fitness, food, rock ‘n’ roll, Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley, secure borders, the history of the United States, guns, bullets, bows and arrows, North Korea, Russia” were among the wide range of topics discussed during dinner, according to the New York Times.

Perhaps the most-discussed part of the visit occurred when the three high-profile visitors took a mocking photo in front of a portrait of Hillary Clinton. According to the New York Times, Ted Nugent stated that one member of the group suggested that they explicitly insult the portrait using a middle-finger salute. Nugent claims that he rejected the idea, stating, “Let the juxtaposition speak for itself.”

It remains to be seen whether Kid Rock’s visit to the White House with Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent was part of an early outreach effort in preparation for a 2018 Senate run or was a simple social call with friends- and the President of the United States of America.

