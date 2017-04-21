Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Divorce: All Their Secrets Exposed In Court Documents

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have officially filed for divorce. The couple filed papers in a Los Angeles court this week, citing “irreconcilable difference” as the reason for the split. What else did the court documents reveal about their shocking breakup?

Radar Online reported that Affleck and Garner filed the divorce papers without lawyers and did not indicate a date of separation. They both noted that their marriage started on June 29, 2005, and requested joint custody of their three kids – Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. They did not iron out the details of support payments, but did list a few of their marital assets.

“Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects,” the court documents revealed. “Earnings and accumulations… from and after the date of separation… separate property assets and obligations of the parties, the exact nature and extent of which are not presently known.”

The divorce filing comes right after Affleck finished a stint in rehab for his problems with alcohol. The news also follows reports that Affleck and Garner were set to reconcile. These rumors seemed credible because Affleck and Garner spent a lot of time together after announcing their split in 2015. This includes multiple family vacations and the fact that Affleck is still living in the same home as Garner and the kids.

The latest divorce news should put an end to the rumors of a possible reconciliation. According to Gossip Cop, Affleck and Garner took their time filing for divorce because they wanted to work out all of the details before going to court. This is one reason they waited so long to make the split official and is also why they remained in close contact over the past year.

Unfortunately, the time between announcing the split and filing for divorce spawned multiple rumors about their future together. More recently, reports indicated that Garner and Affleck were expecting twins and were ready to renew their vows.

“Her friends have been whispering about it for weeks. No doubt it was a shock to hear a doctor say not only that she’s pregnant, but that there were two heartbeats!” an insider claimed. “Having twins can finally seal the deal on Ben and Jen’s reconciliation.”

A rep for Garner debunked the rumors and told Gossip Cop that she is not expecting any children at the moment. The recent court filing backs up the notion that Garner and Affleck are not expanding the family anytime soon. On the contrary, it looks like the estranged couple is getting ready to finalize their divorce and finally move on with their lives.

In fact, a source close to the couple says that Affleck and Garner want the divorce settled before the year is out. The only obstacle in their way is figuring out the financial side of the split. With over 10 years of marriage under their belts, it might take a while before they divvy everything up.

In the meantime, Daily Mail is reporting that the Hollywood stars remain on amicable terms. Divorces are rarely clean, but it looks like Affleck and Garner are determined to put up a united front, especially when it comes to their children.

This past weekend, Affleck joined Garner and the kids for a Sunday church service in Los Angeles. The Batman v Superman star then took Violet to Karate lessons and appeared in high spirits throughout the day.

The two have not released an official statement regarding their recent divorce filing. Sadly, it now looks as though Affleck and Garner will not fix their marriage, though it is good to see that they still have their children’s best interests at heart.

