Jinger Duggar’s Husband, Jeremy Vuolo: ‘Jesus Didn’t Save People To Make Them Wear Skirts’

The Internet has absolutely lost its mind over Jinger Duggar donning pants instead of her usual skirt, which may be an even bigger deal than when Kim Kardashian “broke the Internet.” Her decision not to wear her usual Jim Bob approved attire has many in a frenzy, thinking she should stick to the rules she grew up with. However, her reasoning may be more than just her husband “allowing her” to do so.

Jinger Duggar has always been a fan favorite, partially because she seemed the one most likely to “break free” of the Duggar mold. There was even a website dedicate to rooting for her becoming more modern than her clan called “Free Jinger Duggar.”

The newlywed has always been a little bit more liberal than the rest of her family, even if that liberalism is hardly progressive to many. Not long ago, Jinger Duggar, who loves photography, stated that she would love to move to a city like New York and pursue her passions. Her family, however, was quick to speak over her and let the media know that she didn’t really mean that, instead she meant she liked visiting The Big Apple.

A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Marrying someone like Jeremy Vuolo may have been the way for Jinger Duggar to break out of the mold in a Duggar approved manner. As the girls in the family do not pursue a higher education and live at home until they are wed, getting hitched to a tattooed pastor like Vuolo would be one way for Jinger Duggar to pursue her dreams and stay true to herself, while still being accepted by the Duggar mega family.

Jeremy Vuolo, the pastor of a church in Laredo, Texas, even said in a sermon that he didn’t think wearing pants was a sin, though he still agrees women shouldn’t dress in a way that distracts men.

“It is your liberty as to whether you dress modestly with a modest pair of pants, or with a skirt, or with a T-shirt, or with a blouse. It is not your liberty, women, to wear sensual, seductive clothing that is designed to draw the attention of your brother,” he said from the pulpit.

The former professional soccer player has even been drunk before and feels, unlike the Duggar family, that drinking is acceptable in moderation.

While some media outlets are spinning the story to make it sound as though Jinger Duggar is now wearing pants because her husband is “allowing” it, this is likely a bit of a misnomer. Instead, Jinger has married someone whose ideals are more in line with her own, and ones she has likely held, but was unable to express, for years before they met.

Family trip A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

Jeremy Vuolo also stated that he didn’t think Christians should be clones of one another, and instead should be individuals the way that God made them. This means, in no uncertain terms, that wearing modest clothing of your choice is acceptable for Christian men and women.

“Jesus does not save people to make them wear skirts,” he said on the matter, throwing slight shade at the Duggar family who force all of their daughters to wear nothing but skirts.

I'm back on twitter. Haven't been on since I made that page in 2009, go and follow me! Http://www.twitter.com/jingerandjeremy A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:34am PST

Jinger Duggar’s older sister, Jessa Seewald, however, caught heat for her pants wearing ways. The mother-of-two will be presenting a seminar on how to dress modestly, but still fashionably, and some were not pleased with her sister’s decision to wear pants. In fact, some potential attendees were also appalled by Jessa’s choice of attire, stating that wearing “tight shirts,” her hair down and her feet naked were also unacceptable for a good Christian woman.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]