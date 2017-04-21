Survivor: Game Changers castaway Ozzy Lusth has once again come up short of winning the $1 million, but he’s open to the idea of returning for an unprecedented fifth season.

Ozzy has played in Survivor: Cook Islands, Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites, Survivor: South Pacific and Survivor: Game Changers, but he’s not retiring just yet. This season, he and Cirie Fields became the third and fourth castaways to play the game four times, but Ozzy could become the first to play five times. Ozzy was asked in multiple exit interviews Thursday about whether he would return, and his responses show that he’s clearly leaving the door open.

“Of course I would consider it,” Ozzy told Parade‘s Josh Wigler, on playing a fifth time. “I think the likelihood is incredibly small. Maybe if Survivor has its final season, I’ll be lucky enough to come back.”

Ozzy was more optimistic about returning in his exit interview with Rob Has a Podcast’s Rob Cesternino.

“You know, Rob, that’s up to them, of course if they asked, just like most people who’ve played this game, if they asked I would definitely go back,” Ozzy confirmed. “That’d be a good 40th birthday present. I’ve got about four years until I turn 40, so.”

Survivor will also be heading towards its 40th season in a few years, assuming CBS continues to renew the long-running reality show. The show itself will turn 20 in the year 2020, and if producers decide to go all out for the big anniversary, it’s possible fans could get to see some legendary players like Ozzy come back. Survivor brought back many legends for Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, the 20th season and 10-year anniversary, in 2010.

Of course, it’s possible that Survivor: Game Changers is the last season fans will get to see Ozzy play, and if this is the case, he told Parade that he is very grateful for the experience.

“I feel so grateful. I feel so grateful that I’ve been able to go out there and be exactly who I am. I’ve given it my all. I’ve shown people that you don’t have to be afraid. You can go out and be out of your comfort zone and really embrace your experience. That’s how to play the game. The game can be played many different ways: from a place of fear, or a place of grabbing ahold of the experience. I hope I inspire other Survivor players to go out and change up the way it’s played. It doesn’t need to be about lying. It can be about something greater than that.”

Much of Ozzy’s gameplay through his Survivor career has been in providing for his tribe, excelling in challenges and being loyal to his alliances. In a game full of lying and deceiving, his approach to the game made him a unique and compelling character worth rooting for every time, as seen by the hundreds of devastated fans this week on the Survivor social media pages.

Ozzy came very close to winning the $1 million in his first season, Survivor: Cook Islands. He won almost every Individual Immunity Challenge and made it to Final Tribal Council where he lost the game by one vote, to Yul Kwon. He was portrayed as more arrogant in his return for Survivor: Micronesia, and was blindsided early into the merge.

He returned in Survivor: South Pacific where he led his tribe and alliance, even volunteering to go to Redemption Island to battle his way back into the game and prevent a member of the other tribe from getting back in. After battling his way back in, he was quickly voted out and sent to Redemption Island, only to battle back in again and made it all the way to the Final Four. He ultimately lost the final Immunity Challenge and was voted out right before Final Tribal Council.

In Survivor: Game Changers, Ozzy appeared to play a more understated game but still proved himself to be a dominant physical competitor, frequently leading his tribe to victory. He was ultimately voted out in Wednesday night’s episode for being too much of a threat. It remains to be seen if a fifth Survivor experience would see different results for Ozzy, but many fans would just be happy to see him on their television screens once more.

Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

[Featured Image by Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment]