‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Wants Justice For Adam, Victor’s Secret Exposed, And Chloe Returns!

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease May sweeps will be full of betrayals, confrontations, and heated hookups on the CBS soap opera. An unexpected source will expose Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) secret. Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) vows to make sure Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) returns to Genoa City to face murder charges. It looks like an action packed month ahead on Young and the Restless.

Victor’s Secret Rocks Genoa City

There’s no doubt that Victor’s secret will rock Genoa City and could permanently damage his relationship with Chelsea. Victor’s juicy secret will come out, but no one in the Newman family will disclose the tidbit. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will expose Victor’s connection to Chloe. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Jack plans on using this information to seek revenge against Victor for all the dirty moves he’s pulled against the Abbott family in the past few years. The only question Young and the Restless fans have is will Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) work with Jack to get the ultimate revenge on Victor, or will she bow out?

Chelsea Craves Closure

There’s no doubt that the secret that Victor was working with Chloe to frame Adam (Justin Hartley) could come in between Nick Newman’s (Joshua Morrow) relationship with his brother’s widow, Chelsea. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she wants nothing more than to find Chloe so she can serve time for murdering her husband. But, Nick knows it isn’t quite that simple because if the authorities catch Chloe, she will expose Victor’s role in Adam’s death. It’s an impossible situation for Nick.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick will feel conflicted about what to do about this whopper of a scoop. According to the May 1 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Nick decides to tell Sharon McAvoy (Sharon Case) about Victor’s most current transgressions. Of course, Sharon will be shocked and urges Nick to tell Chelsea before she finds out from another source. Will Sharon spill the secret to Chelsea before Nick does? If so, will Chelsea ever forgive Nick for keeping this from her?

Chloe Returns To Wrap Up Elizabeth Hendrickson’s Run on Y&R

CBS Soaps In Depth shared that Chloe will come back to Genoa City before the Young and the Restless sends her off to either prison or a mental hospital. Chloe is intertwined a few storylines right now.

First, the Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chloe will decide to do the right thing, return to Genoa City and tries to make amends with Chelsea. It will be a tough sell because she killed her husband. Deep down, Chelsea knows that Chloe isn’t in her right mind, so hopefully, she will help her former best friend get the help she needs.

There’s also the chance that Chloe could return just to expose Victor’s role in Adam’s death. Or, maybe she returns to reveal that Adam isn’t really dead, instead, he’s hiding somewhere. If Adam is alive, Chloe wouldn’t be convicted of murder.The Young and the Restless fans will have to wait to see how it plays out in the next few weeks.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chloe may return to Genoa City to see her daughter and to settle who should get custody of her daughter. During the week of April 24, Bella’s (May Linder) paternity will be established, or will it? Is it possible that neither Billy (Jason Thompson) nor Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) is her father?

The Young and the Restless fans, why do you think Chloe returns to Genoa City? Will Chelsea learn Victor’s secret?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

