‘Married At First Sight’ Cast Spoilers: Which Couples Will Stay Together, And Who Is Off To A Rough Start?

Married at First Sight is back, and spoilers indicate which of the six Chicago-area couples who walked the aisle in the premiere episode may still be together and which may not make it past the first night.

In the three-hour premiere on Thursday, viewers met the six singles who were selected to meet their life-partner and get married — all in a matter of 10 days. They will now have eight weeks to go on their honeymoon, move in together, and ultimately decide if they want to stay together or go their separate ways.

Here are the couples on this season of Married at First Sight, along with some spoilers about whether they may remain together.

Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta

The 33-year-old D’Amico is the c0-founder of Forefront Magazine, the Chicago Tribune noted. He is paired up with the 30-year-old Petta, who is a bar manager. As sociologist Pepper Schwartz said (via the Chicago Tribune), the couple has a strong chance of staying together given their compatibility in life.

“Anthony and Ashley are a great match because they both love children and they’re both ready to be mom and dad. And they have these big extended Italian families,” Schwartz said.

The couple’s families seem to think so, with D’Amico’s mother saying they were a prefect match and Petta’s father comfortable in giving her away, the Chicago Tribune added.

Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs

This pair had a strong connection the minute they first saw each other. Duhon said he nearly fainted when he first laid eyes on Shiela, and was prompted to re-write his wedding vows because she was “so beautiful,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

But it was something else that gave Calvin Robertson, a pastor and marriage counselor, hope that the couple will stay together. In a potential Married at First Sight spoiler, he said that the pair shared a strong faith that could put them on the path to a long marriage.

“We’re matching Nate and Sheila based on the fact that they both have such strong spiritual values, and they’re both very motivated and they’re successful in their own right,” he told the Chicago Tribune.

Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot

The 26-year-old Knapek played football at Upper Iowa University and now owns a gym outside Chicago. He is matched with the 30-year-old DeGroot.

The pair seem to be a good fit — no pun intended. Knapek is a fitness buff, and DeGroot is a dietitian.

DeAlto thinks that gives the pair a good chance to stay together.

“Even though Cody is a little bit younger than Danielle, he’s very mature. He owns a gym and is a trainer. She’s a dietitian so professionally, they’re really going to get one another, but even more than that, they share so many similar personality traits and I think they’ll have a lot of fun together,” DeAlto said.

But Cody and Danielle got off to the roughest start of all the Married at First Sight couples. In a tense moment, Danielle got cold feet about marrying someone who was a complete stranger.

“I feel terrified about marrying somebody I’ve never met,” she told the camera in the premiere episode (via Us Weekly). “I’m definitely at the top of the roller coaster, just looking over the edge.”

Danielle added that the concept of marrying a man she had never met was very difficult to get over.

“We don’t know anything about each other,” she said. “I keep questioning getting married.”

