Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, stepped out in Connecticut with their daughter on Friday.

After learning her soon-to-be husband had killed himself in his prison cell on Wednesday, Jenkins was spotted by photographers at her mother’s row home in Connecticut.

“Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, 27, carried a car seat for her four-year-old daughter Avielle and was accompanied by a friend as she left her mother Jodi’s house in Bristol, Connecticut,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on April 20.

In photos of the women, Jenkins looked understandably tired and saddened and her daughter appeared downcast as well.

A post shared by Gia غنيمه K.™ (@gia_7k) on Apr 19, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

According to the report, Aaron Hernandez and Shayanna Jenkins grew up together in Bristol, Connecticut and knew one another since elementary school. Then, in 2012, during the time Jenkins was pregnant with their child, the couple became engaged.

Although Aaron Hernandez and Shayanna Jenkins never tied the knot, Jenkins took the last name of the former New England Patriots star after he was convicted of murder in 2015 and dealt a life sentence.

While Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee was seen with her mother at her Bristol, Connecticut home, her sister, Shaneah Jenkins, was noticeably absent. As the outlet explained, the sisters are believed to be estranged due to the drama surrounding Odin Lloyd’s murder trail.

After Aaron Hernandez was accused of killing Lloyd, his friend and the boyfriend of Shaneah, Shayanna took the stand and testified for the defense after Hernandez was put on trial for murdering Shaneah’s boyfriend, semi-pro footballer Odin Lloyd. Years later, Hernandez was found guilty.

“[Aaron Hernandez] was found guilty of the cold-blooded, first-degree murder of Lloyd… and it was Shayanna choosing to stick by Hernandez’s side over her own sister’s that caused their relationship to be strained to the point that the two siblings only looked at each other once while testifying during the 2015 trial,” BET explained.

Aaron Hernandez and Shayanna Jenkins began their relationship in high school and remained in an on-again, off-again romance until Hernandez’s proposal years later and all the while, Jenkins remained loyal to her man no matter what he was accused of. She was even present last Friday when Aaron Hernandez was acquitted of the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

A post shared by Blabbermouthtv (@blabbermouthtv) on Apr 19, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

In March of this year, Shayanna Jenkins took the stand during Aaron Hernandez’s double murder trial and admitted that she didn’t ask many questions when it came to his behavior.

“I learned to keep my mouth shut in certain situations,” Jenkins explained, according to a report by CNN. “I played my role… Meaning I cleaned and I did everything else. There was no reason for me to ask any questions.”

Prior to the acquittal, Aaron Hernandez was accused of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as they sat in a vehicle after a heated argument at a nightclub.

Although Aaron Hernandez was later found not guilty of the crimes, his former friend, Alexander Bradley, claimed he was driving Hernandez’s vehicle when he allegedly reached across him and fired five shots into the vehicle where de Abreu and Safiro Furtado sat. While Bradley noted that he and Hernandez remained friends after the incident took place, he testified that their relationship came to an abrupt end when Aaron Hernandez reportedly shot him in the face.

During the March trial, Shayanna Jenkins said that even after learning Bradley had been shot, she didn’t ask Aaron Hernandez about what had happened.

“He was not my friend,” she said of Bradley. “I pick and choose my battles. There are some things that are worth arguing about. There are some things that aren’t. I didn’t see that as being one of them.”

[Featured Image by Jim Rogash/Getty Images]