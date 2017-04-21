Katie Holmes Is Reportedly Ready To Go Public With Jamie Foxx, Will A Wedding Be Next?

After years of secrecy, Katie Holmes might be ready to go public about her hidden romance with Jamie Foxx. NY Daily News reports that the actress is tired of ducking the media and wants to come clean with the relationship once and for all.

“To make it impossible to get photo evidence that they are together, they traveled in cars with tinted windows and took secret back elevators,” an insider shared. “They had it down to a science.”

All the dodging and avoiding paparazzi took a major toll on the couple. Despite their best efforts, the pair was spotted eating dinner at a New York restaurant in early April. An eyewitness snapped a photo of the pair and uploaded the image to social media. Now that their relationship is out in the open, the insider says that Holmes and Foxx will be making more appearances together in the future.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx spotted on a dinner date in NYC — see the pic! https://t.co/UkKHgiC0o2 — AOL Entertainment (@AOLEntertain) April 7, 2017

Holmes and Foxx were first linked back in 2013 when onlookers spotted them dancing at a fundraising event. The actor immediately denied the dating rumors and said he wasn’t romantically involved with Holmes, who was previously married to Tom Cruise. Reps for both actors backed up these claims and say that they are only good friends.

“In fact, it’s quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people,” Foxx shared at the time.

The romance rumors kicked into high gear when Foxx’s friend and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan confirmed the reports. “He is very happy with her,” Jordan said on a podcast. “I like that he seems very happy.”

Jordan later backtracked on the comments and assured everyone that she simply misspoke about Foxx’s dating life. Her comments didn’t convince fans, who have long suspected that something was going on between the two stars. Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, meanwhile, haven’t said anything about the recent rumors and have yet to confirm that they are seeing each other. Given the recent sighting, sources claim that Fox and Holmes are planning a European getaway, which might yield more photos.

According to Us Magazine, Holmes wanted to keep the romance a secret because she didn’t want the added attention. Not only do Holmes and Foxx avoid being spotted in public together but they also live on separate sides of the country. Foxx has a home in Los Angeles while Holmes spends the majority of her time in New York with her 10-year-old daughter, Suri.

Even though they went to great lengths to conceal their romance, Holmes and Foxx periodically spent time together in public. Apart from a secret getaway to Mexico last year, E! News released a photo that shows Holmes and Foxx enjoying a dinner in New York a few weekends back. The image clearly shows Holmes sitting at a table while Foxx is pictured from behind. It’s a little difficult to make out Foxx, who is wearing a pair of sunglasses and a white fedora.

While the two have yet to confirm their romance, sources revealed that it is “not a secret among friends.” It’s still unclear how long they’ve been seeing each other, but it looks like their romance is still going strong. Whether or not this means that a wedding is on the horizon is difficult to tell.

With Holmes and Foxx being so secretive about their romance, it might be a while before they make any official announcement. That could change, of course, now that they’ve officially been spotted in public. Fans can only hope that they clear things up sooner rather than later and come clean about their romance.

