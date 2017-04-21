Kailyn Lowry Receives Hate After Threesome Rumor Surfaces: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Speaks Out

Kailyn Lowry has been the subject of many rumors lately, especially when it comes to her divorce from Javi Marroquin and her third pregnancy. After announcing the end of her marriage, everyone expected this Teen Mom 2 star to focus on her career and get a job. However, a few months ago, Lowry announced that she was pregnant with her third child. She announced that she was pregnant by choice because she had been told by her doctor that she should have a baby now if she wanted a third child. And since she hasn’t revealed the identity of the father, Kailyn is facing many harsh rumors about how she got pregnant.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that she doesn’t appreciate people and media outlets making up false stories about her. While some people claim that she just used a guy to get pregnant, others believe that she got a friend to help her out. Some even believe that she’s already in a relationship and her new boyfriend wanted a child as well. For a while, many believed that Javi could be the father of the baby. So when Kailyn learned about some false articles, she decided to break her silence.

“Matters to me bc if an outlet is going to write articles I would want them to have even the most unimportant info to be accurate,” Kailyn Lowry replied to a follower, who had deleted the tweet she was replying to, but one can imagine that it is about false articles that discuss Kailyn’s life, divorce, and pregnancy.

As it turns out, Kailyn Lowry is facing some rumors about her being in a sex video. The video is supposedly a threesome and one person is hinting that Kailyn is one of the girls in the video. While there’s no proof that this video actually exists, many people assume that it is true and because she’s pregnant, some people assume that this is how she got pregnant.

“Rumor now in media is you and Becky had threesome. Smh the things people write for attention. Pitiful media makes me sick with stupid stories. Glad I’m on twitter to see real you and [Becky’s friendship],” one person wrote, sharing screenshots from an article about someone from the Teen Mom franchise having a threesome.

“…move her face at this point made a little homemade threesome video. The woman in it has it on her cell phone. So far she has not tried to sell it because she thinks the Teen Mom star prefers her over the Mom’s most recent boyfriend. Not Farrah,” read the snippet of the article that’s being shared on social media, and many believe that the article is talking about Kailyn Lowry.

Of course, Kailyn won’t confirm anything and it is possibly because this rumor is completely false. But it isn’t stopping people from being rude and harsh towards her, including slamming her for being on a television show that is paying for her lifestyle.

“There’s a huge difference between someone helping you get where you want to be and someone just giving something to you…,” Kailyn Lowry also tweeted yesterday, to which she received several harsh messages from people, who believe that she’s just having children for the sake of staying on MTV’s Teen Mom 2.

“Translation: There’s a huge difference between MTV money handed to you and actually working for something in your life,” one person wrote to Lowry, while another added, “There’s a huge difference between a hard working person that earned what they have over a career where you have babies for a living.”

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s response to false articles and rumors? Are you surprised that she’s facing so much backlash over a rumor that’s possibly false?

