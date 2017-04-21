‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For April 21

Destiny players may want to forego the trip to visit Xûr, Agent of the Nine for the weekend of Friday, April 21. The Exotic goods vendor doesn’t offer much in the way of good stat rolls this week, leaving the Suros Regime the only tempting item for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners.

Xûr can be found just outside of the Speaker’s building next to the railing overlooking the city this weekend. Turn left as soon as you spawn in the Tower and run straight to the north part of the social space. Here’s where you can find him on the Tower map.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 An Insurmountable Skullfort Titan Helmet 38 (XX) Intellect/

39 (XX) Strength 13 Strange Coins 84% Shinobu’s Vow Hunter Gauntlets 35 (XX) Intellect/

35 (XX) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 85% Nothing Manacles Warlock Gauntlets 37 (XX) Intellect/

39 (XX) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 93% SUROS Regime Auto Rifle 23 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Heavy Weapon 31 Strange Coins

Weapon Bundles

Weapon and Ornament Cost Dragon’s Breath and Tiger Shark 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust Zhalo Supercell and Shock Hazard 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

SUROS Regime

The SUROS Regime Auto Rifle was once the king of the Crucible until various weapon balance patches took it out. The recent 2.2 update gave the weapon a bit of a boost, along with other Auto Rifles.

The “SUROS Legacy” perk gives the weapon extra damage dealing for the bottom half of the magazine with a chance to return health on each kill. Meanwhile, the Year Two version of the Auto Rifle gives a choice between “Focused Fire” to make the weapon fire slower, but do more damage while aimed and “Spinning Up” to make it shoot faster the longer it is fired.

An Insurmountable Skullfort

Destiny players with Sunbreaker Titans may have a new best friend for PVE. The Year Two version of An Insurmountable Skullfort has a new, innate perk that grants an extra melee attack in addition to free melee energy on spawn. This synergizes excellently with the new “Melting Point” ability for Sunbreakers that provides a significant debuff to enemies and works well with Defender Titans’ “Overshield” perk.

Other perks on the helmet include the choice between “Hands-On” or “Second Thoughts” to give extra Super Energy from melee or Special Weapon minion kills. It also comes with the “Invigoration” perk that grants bonus melee energy when picking up Orbs of Light.

The split Intellect and Strength roll comes in at only 84 percent of Tier 12. Pick this up only if you don’t have it or have a better version and consider re-rolling the stats with Glass Needles.

Shinobu’s Vow

Bladedancer Hunters who love Skip Grenades will love the Shinobu’s Vow Exotic Gauntlets. The “New Tricks” intrinsic perk gives and additional Skip Grenade charge and lets Skip Grenades bounce even further off walls and floors when thrown. It also appears to increase the tracking radius of the Skip Grenades, making them even more deadly.

The third column random perk rolls include “Fastball” for increased grenade throw distance and “Momentum Transfer” for bonus melee energy on grenade hits. The fourth column optional perks offer a choice between faster Auto Rifle or Machine Gun reloading.

Shinobu’s Vow had a near perfect stat roll the last time they were sold by Xur. This weekend’s entry is a skip or a re-roll at only 85 percent of T12.

Nothing Manacles

Destiny Warlocks who love to run Voidwalker will love the Nothing Manacles. These Exotic Gauntlets grant an extra grenade charge and give a boost to Scatter Grenades. The tracking ability of Scatter Grenades was tempered some with the 2.1 update, but it is still excellent for crowd control or area denial in PVE and PVP activities.

The Nothing Manacles are the only Exotic piece to crack 90 percent of T12 this week, but just barely. The 93 percent T12 roll makes them an edge pickup, so only grab these to add it to your collection and consider a re-roll.

[Featured Image by Bungie]