Conor McGregor’s Net Worth: UFC Star Could Make $100 Million In Floyd Mayweather Fight

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is set to have the biggest fight of his career and it is not in MMA where he made his fortune. McGregor could potentially add $100 million to his net worth in the boxing ring. The Notorious made his intentions clear earlier this year in an interview with Ariel Helwani and it set to face the undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather.

While the fight has not been finalized, UFC president Dana White said that he is close to sealing the deal with Conor McGregor. During an interview with The Herd, White predicted that Conor McGregor could earn $75 million during the fight, while Floyd Mayweather could potentially rake in $100 million.

Conor McGregor’s net worth is currently estimated to be about $22 million, according to The Sun. At UFC 202, McGregor earned $3 million in his reported payout and raked in several more millions in his PPV share. Some experts estimate that McGregor earns about $10 million per fight.

If the McGregor vs. Mayweather is a PPV success, McGregor could be worth over $100 million by the end of 2017. The Notorious took to Instagram to respond to Dana White’s interview with his own mathematical calculation of his potential earnings. The UFC star stated the following on the social media platform:

I don't need glasses I just like how they look on my face even tho they tilt on me cos of my banged up nose and ears I still feel like I look good happy Thursday everyone how's that 75milli make your stomach feel? It's actually 100+ milli if we go by the non conservative numbers the fight will actually do and that's not including my endorsements and business ventures. 28 years of age. Fresh cunt. Doubt me now ???? A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

“I don’t need glasses I just like how they look on my face even tho they tilt on me [because] of my banged up nose and ears I still feel like I look good happy Thursday everyone how’s that [$75 Million] make your stomach feel? It’s actually 100+ milli if we go by the non conservative numbers the fight will actually do and that’s not including my endorsements and business ventures. 28 years of age. Fresh cunt. Doubt me now,” McGregor stated.

While Dana White is close to finalizing the deal with Conor, he still has too negotiate with Floyd Mayweather’s camp, according to White’s interview with Colin Cowherd:

“I haven’t gotten into a room with Team Mayweather yet, and who knows,” White said. “The Conor side, we’re good on the Conor side. I need to figure out the Mayweather side, and maybe it can’t be (figured out). Maybe the other side can’t be done, but we’ll see. I promised Conor I’d do everything I could to make this thing happen, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Mar 16, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

Conor McGregor is currently the biggest star in boxing and MMA. He currently holds some of the biggest PPV numbers in UFC history and joined the organization about four years ago. Mayweather, on the other hand, holds the record for the highest PPV bout in boxing with Pacquiao. Billed as The Fight of the Century, the fight did an estimated 4.6 million PPV buys.

Some experts estimate that Conor and Floyd could do about two to four million PPV buys.

A date and venue is yet to be set for the highly anticipated fight; therefore, the negotiation is still in the early stages. Fans can expect the fight to happen later this year as both parties are interested in making it happen. Conor McGregor is already looking at other potential boxers if Floyd does not show up. McGregor could potentially add millions to his net worth fighting a star like Manny Pacquiao.

Due to the politics in boxing, several big matchups have not come to fruition, while the UFC finalize fights with much more ease being under one banner.

Some UFC fighters have called for Conor McGregor to vacate his UFC lightweight championship to free up the division. However, the Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov fight did not come to fruition due to Khabib missing weight.

Most experts believe McGregor has little or no chance of beating Mayweather, who is undefeated and is notoriously hard to hit.

Leave your thoughts about the upcoming fight in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Michael Reaves/Stringer/Getty Images]