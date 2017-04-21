Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin Back Together? Pregnant ‘Teen Mom’ Star Reportedly Getting Cozy With Her Ex

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry called it quits last year but is their marriage really over? Marroquin was recently caught on Lowry’s SnapChat, sparking rumors that their romance is alive and well.

According to OK Magazine, Lowry and Marroquin spent the weekend together and he wasn’t afraid to gush about it. While the past few months have been troublesome for the estranged couple, Marroquin admitted that the Easter holiday “went really well.”

“Neither of one of us celebrate Easter so at the drop off with Lincoln she hung round for a bit since I just bought them new bikes,” Marroquin added. “We were outside letting them spend time with neighborhood friends.”

Marroquin also had the chance to spend time with Lowry’s first son with Jo Rivera, Isaac, whom he helped raised during their marriage. “My relationship with Isaac is great,” he explained. “I’m trying to teach him how to ride a bike so we’ll practice some more after work every day.”

While Marroquin managed to sneak his way onto one of Lowry’s SnapChat photos over the weekend, it isn’t clear if their romance is back on. It is, of course, good to see that Marroquin and Lowry are on better terms and that he is getting the chance to spend time with his son.

In Touch Weekly reports that the SnapChat photos feature Marroquin giving Isaac a few lessons on riding a bike. The reality star is shown walking alongside Isaac as he learns how to ride outside of their home. The photos are a big development for the couple, who went through a rough time after their drama-filled divorce last year.

During the last season of Teen Mom, Kailyn Lowry requested a protection from abuse order against Marroquin and claimed that he was harassing her over the phone. Marroquin signed the PFA and it looks like they eventually worked things out. Last month, Marroquin revealed that they are both committed to co-parenting the kids despite their differences.

Marroquin and Lowry met in a bowling alley and started dating soon after. It didn’t take long for things to heat up and Marroquin moved in a few months later. The two exchanged vows in 2012 and had one child together.

Although things are better with Marroquin, Lowry is dealing with the drama of her new pregnancy. Radar Online reports that Lowry is preparing to give birth to her third child with a new baby daddy, who has already skipped out on her pregnancy. Lowry confirmed that the mystery man hasn’t been helping out with the pregnancy and that she doesn’t need him to come up with a name for the child.

In fact, Lowry told fans on social media that her friend Becky Hayter has been helping her around the house while she preps for the birth. “Can’t wait for Becky to come help me finish the nursery,” the Teen Mom 2 star stated. “I’m so anxious.”

Lowry has yet to announced the identity of the father. Several names have surfaced, but the leading candidate is Chris Lopez. Lowry shared a photo of her baby bump and captioned the image as “Baby Lo.” Lopez posted several messages on Twitter about having a “miracle child” a few months ago while Lowry accidentally let his name slip in a recent interview.

An inside source previously revealed that Lopez has been helping Lowry until recently. “He’s been there whenever Kail has needed him,” the source revealed. “He is supportive of her so it’s been good. Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now.”

Lowry has not said anything about the identity of her new baby daddy. She confirmed the pregnancy last month and her publicist assured fans that she will make the big announcement when she is ready.

