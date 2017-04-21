Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Trying For A Baby Girl In Vain, But Janet Jackson Inspired Them To Keep Trying

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been trying to conceive a baby girl for most of their relationship but have little success to show for it. But the couple aren’t giving up. In fact, they have been inspired to keep trying after Janet Jackson gave birth to a baby boy earlier this year.

Gwen Stefani Was Inspired To Have Another Baby By Janet Jackson https://t.co/lW56bhHS4e pic.twitter.com/2kMGBi6OIl — Hollywood Holler (@HollywoodHoller) April 20, 2017

As Life & Style previously reported, Blake and Gwen have turned to IVF to try to make it happen, but so far, they have failed in conceiving a child. The mag reports that the pair are also considering adoption if Gwen doesn’t become pregnant by the end of 2017.

“They will absolutely pursue adoption,” the insider says. “It might be a baby, or it might be a toddler. But no matter what, they want a little girl in their arms by the end of 2017.”

“Gwen would love to have another child with Blake,” a source close to the couple revealed. “He’s not pressuring her at all, but she knows it’s something he would love too.”

At the age of 47, Gwen Stefani already knew beforehand that trying for a baby girl would be difficult, but after learning that Janet Jackson, who is now 50, has just delivered a healthy baby, she has been inspired to never lose hope.

“She isn’t focused on it obsessively, but seeing Janet Jackson have a healthy baby at 50 has inspired her to open her mind more to the possibility. It’s made her start to see it as something she and Blake really could make happen,” the source adds.

Gwen Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale already have three children (Kingston, 10, eight-year-old Zuma, and Apollo, three), but none of them has a Y chromosome. And considering that she and new beau Blake Shelton may consider getting married soon, it comes as no surprise that Stefani would want to add a baby girl into her family.

On the April 18 episode of The Voice, Gwen Stefani implied that she wants to have a baby girl with Shelton while talking about her the only female team member in her squad, Brennley Brown.

“All I wanted was a little girl I could hang out with and play dress up with and — she’s my only girl and look at her!”

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Split?

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been the subject of split rumors for the past week. According to an insider for Life & Style, Stefani felt that the differences in lifestyle between her and Blake have caused the relationship to falter, as reported by Hall of Fame. The insider adds that Gwen is frustrated that Shelton hasn’t been able to give her the baby girl she’s always wanted. The singer, however, wasn’t able to give Blake “the talk” because the notion “terrifies” her. She also maintained that Blake “didn’t do anything wrong,” and that the relationship has failed because “the love just faded.”

The split rumors were downplayed almost immediately when Stefani and Shelton were spotted celebrating Easter with the children, as reported by Hollywood Life. As can be seen in the photos released on the web, Blake and Gwen looked genuinely happy to be spending time with each other.

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend Easter Sunday Egg Hunting With Her Kids pic.twitter.com/4kCSO81yij — Justjames (@justjames_JJ) April 18, 2017

Furthermore, a source for Hollywood Life debunked the split rumors, saying that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still happy together and in love with each other, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“They are happy, together, in love and pay no attention to the regular rumors that circle about their relationship being over,” the source said.

The source then explained why Gwen and Blake are still going strong as a couple.

“Gwen loves Blake because he is hilarious, charming, humble and and all-around great guy. They came into each other’s lives during challenging times as they were both going through breakups.”

Amidst rumors that the two are getting engaged soon, Hollywood Life reveals that Stefani and Shelton are not rushing into engagement or marriage.

That said, here’s to hoping Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will be able to conceive a baby girl soon. Do you think 2017 will be their lucky year? Share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]