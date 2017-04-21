Prince Harry Avoids Question About Meghan Markle, Do Couple Have Queen’s Approval?

Meghan Markle and her royal beau Prince Harry are giving clear signs that things are getting serious and that the two are beginning the steps to build a life together. Markle recently shut down her lifestyle website, The Tig, and as Vanity Fair relays, “is ending some of her business partnerships, and generally appears to be positioning herself for a full-fledged transition into the royal lifestyle.”

There have also been mutterings from Suits executives that Markle is preparing to exit the show entirely seeing as the upcoming story line for her character, Rachel, involves making a choice between staying on at the firm or taking a position at her father’s firm.

The excitement continues to build as Pippa Middleton is preparing to marry James Matthews and the nuptials are said to be the most highly-anticipated of the year. Why does this have anything to do with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Well, simply because the couple is likely to attend the big event together which would mark their first official appearance together at a royal event, at which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also be present.

Recent reports have stated that it is likely that Markle will attend the reception, and that she has gained the approval of the royal family. Elle UK has reported on the recent details that prove Meghan is now accepted by the royals, including the fact that she does not have to check in with security when she visits Kensington Palace, and instead is “waved right through.” Usually visitors to the palace are expected to fill out forms before being approved by security and household staff.

Prince Harry is bringing Meghan Markle as his date to Pippa Middleton’s wedding! https://t.co/76O1eTDcfd pic.twitter.com/GGt0vqszU2 — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) April 17, 2017

A source shares how Prince Harry has insisted that his girlfriend be treated like all other residents of the palace.

“Harry has made it clear she’s to be treated like everyone else who lives there. She’s very much been accepted into the family. They are so happy to see Harry happy.”

Kensington Palace has reportedly granted Meghan Markle a free pass https://t.co/u9tRgB1Z6I — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 19, 2017

When it comes to the prince and Markle speaking about their relationship, the two have remained tight-lipped. Although Prince Harry made a surprising announcement during which he admitted to his relationship with Markle, back in the fall, the two have kept things quite private.

Even during a recent interview when Harry was asked his current happiness, the royal tactfully dodged the query and carried on to discuss the subject matter at hand, that being the Heads Together Campaign. VF shares the interaction that occurred between the prince and a reporter for Sky News. The reported began by asking whether Harry is “happier” in life, obviously attempting to inspire the royal to gush about Markle, to which the prince responded:

“I think, I think the point that we’ve learned over this campaign is that if you talk, if you’re able and comfortable enough to be able to talk about certain issues, certain experiences, then you come out of it a far better person.” “But you’re in a good place at the moment?” “Yeah, of course, I’m in a good place. We’re all in a good place and we want the U.K. to be in a good place as well.”

It is not a surprise that Prince Harry has experienced difficult times since the death of his mother, Princess Diana. His relationships of the past have also been difficult seeing as his former girlfriends were not prepared for the media scrutiny and constant spotlight that accompanies dating a royal. However, Meghan Markle is used to being in the spotlight and has experience with scrutiny and the relentlessness of the press. Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also active humanitarians and clearly are a great match.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Relais & Chateaux]