Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Reportedly Were To Star In Film: Why Jennifer Aniston May Get That ‘Perfect’ Role

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt fascinated fans years ago when the two superstars co-starred in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. At the time, Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston, and the subsequent divorce, followed by his marriage to Angelina, sparked rumors that something more than rehearsals took place when Jolie and Pitt worked together. Fast-forward to 2017, and now rumors are swirling that although Angelina and Brad were to co-star in another film together, it’s his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston who may snag the dream role.

With the making of the movie Ad Astra scheduled to begin in the summer, filmmaker James Gray reportedly has chosen Brad to star. But although it’s the plot of the sci-fi film that’s supposed to get the attention, instead it’s the question of whether Jolie or Aniston will co-star with Pitt that’s sparking speculation, according to Celebrity Insider.

Although Brad and Angelina allegedly were to star together, an insider quoted by the publication claimed that Pitt now wants the role to go to Jennifer Aniston, and revealed that Jennifer would be willing to work with her ex-husband if it were the “perfect” opportunity.

“Jen would work with Brad on screen. It would have to be the perfect role…it’s definitely something that would benefit their careers.”

The rumors that Pitt and Aniston could co-star invite comparisons to how Brad’s marriage to Jennifer ended after he filmed Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Angelina.

In the wake of Pitt’s and Jolie’s divorce, their former bodyguard Mark Behar, who worked with the then-co-stars on Mr. & Mrs. Smith, told Us Weekly that Brad and Angelina had more than a close friendship during the filming of that movie.

Although Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, the bodyguard revealed that he caught Brad “making out” with Jolie during the filming.

“[Angelina] and Brad were constantly laughing and flirting with each other…I caught them several times in each other’s trailers making out.”

Behar described the actions of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars as comparable to “two school kids who had the hots for each other,” calling them “so cute.” Consequently, when Jolie and Pitt eventually tied the knot after his divorce from Jennifer, Behar said he “wasn’t shocked at all.”

Even when Angelina and Brad were separated during filming, the bodyguard revealed that they stayed in touch by enlisting him to exchange notes.

“They were sexual in content,” said Behar of those notes between the co-stars.

It was not until after concluding filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, however, that Pitt and Aniston revealed the end of their five-year marriage. A few months later, photos circulated showing Brad and Angelina vacationing together.

As to the new rumors that Pitt might co-star with Jennifer Aniston rather than Jolie in an upcoming movie, details are still emerging about the project. Filming production currently is set to start on July 17, with director James Gray setting a goal of crafting “the most realistic depiction of space travel that’s been put in a movie,” reported the Film Stage.

Ad Astra reportedly ranks at the top of Brad’s project list, and the character portrayed by Pitt is described as a “slightly autistic space engineer” named Roy McBride, according to the publication. Roy heads off on a mission throughout the solar system, searching for his father, who left 20 years previously to hunt for extra-terrestrial life on Neptune.

If the film does turn out to include a role for Jennifer Aniston to co-star with Pitt, would her husband Justin Theroux feel threatened? Brad previously reached out to Jennifer to wish her happy birthday earlier this year, an insider told Us Weekly.

It reportedly had been so long since Pitt and Aniston connected that he didn’t have her cellphone number. So Brad hunted for it, going through a “a tangled web” of connections to send Jennifer birthday greetings, according to the insider, who revealed that the conversation continued beyond a happy birthday wish.

“[Pitt] has confided in Jen. Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split.”

In addition, Aniston and her ex-husband “exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past,” added the source. That leaves the question of how Jennifer’s current husband Justin feels about Aniston’s reunion with her past.

“Justin is OK with them being friends,” said the insider. “[Theroux knows] Jen just wants to be nice.”

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]