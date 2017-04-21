Brad Pitt’s Mom In Despair? Why She Is Reportedly Reaching Out To Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt’s mom, Jane, is reportedly worried about her son’s health in the wake of his nasty split with Angelina Jolie. She’s so desperate that she’s even reached out to Pitt’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, for help.

An inside source told Radar Online that Aniston was surprised when Jane called her and asked if she could help get Pitt back on track. Jane would like to see Pitt and Aniston get back together but knows that is out of the question now that Aniston is married to Justin Theroux. Even still, Jane has high hopes that Aniston could get through to her son.

“Jane’s devastated at the state her son’s in, he is just not doing well right now, and she’s begged Jen to please take him under her wing and help him get back on his feet,” the source shared. “Despite the terrible way Brad treated her, Jane and Jen have never lost contact.”

Pitt was devastated after Jolie shocked the world and filed for divorce in September. The two still haven’t finalized the emotional breakup and it sounds like Pitt could use a bit of help turning his life around. Fortunately, the insider revealed that Aniston agreed to Jane’s request and has been in contact with the World War Z star in recent weeks.

“Jen has been in touch with Brad,” the insider stated. “While she’ll never go back to him, there’s definitely been a lift on the no-contact rule from her inner circle.”

While Aniston and Pitt have re-opened the doors of communication, Radar Online reports that Aniston is getting ready to reveal her thoughts on Brangelina in a new tell-all. Aniston’s marriage to Pitt came crashing down after he worked with Jolie on the 2004 film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Rumors of an affair were mounting when Pitt and Aniston were spotted celebrating New Year’s in the Caribbean. As it turns out, the trip would be their last as a married couple.

“I believe Brad came clean about Angie to Jen on the trip — which turned out to be their ‘breakup vacation,'” an insider explained. “It would become a bestseller in the blink of an eye!”

Aniston has not commented on the alleged book. While her drama with Brad Pitt continues to unfold, AOL reports that the actress looked amazing on the red carpet during the Festival Serie Mania in Paris. Aniston showed up at the event with Theroux at her side and looked happier than ever. She wore a dark halter-neck gown for the evening while Theroux rocked a blazer and jeans.

Aniston and Theroux exchanged vows in 2015 after years of dating. The couple looked more than comfortable in front of the cameras and Theroux couldn’t keep his hands off of Aniston. Their romance clearly hasn’t cooled off after the wedding, despite the rumors surrounding her and Pitt.

Meanwhile, Just Jared released photos of Pitt’s latest outing in Los Angeles and that actor looks thinner than ever. Pitt was spotted outside of an art studio in the area and has clearly lost a ton of weight. The Allied star wore a light linen button-down with a tank top underneath and jeans.

It isn’t clear if Pitt lost weight as a result of stress from the divorce or from some other reason. He has yet to comment on his interactions with Aniston and his drastic change of appearance.

The former couple is currently working out a custody arrangement with Jolie with a private judge. The two were together for over a decade before calling it quits and share six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]