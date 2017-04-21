Angelina Jolie’s six children reportedly reunited with their father, Brad Pitt, earlier this month in Los Angeles.

According to a new report, Brad Pitt entertained his kids, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, at his Los Feliz home for what may have been their first home visit with Pitt since his split from Angelina Jolie.

On April 19, Life & Style magazine shared details regarding Brad Pitt’s reported visit, claiming the actor enjoyed time with the children on April 2 and claiming his Los Feliz home, which he previously shared with Angelina Jolie, had been quiet in the months since their breakup.

When Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, she took their kids and relocated to a Malibu rental while he remained in their marital home.

Brad Pitt’s visit with his kids came just a short time after he spend time with the children in Cambodia as his estranged wife filmed First They Killed My Father. According to an E! News report in March, Angelina Jolie ventured to Cambodia with her children in tow and Brad Pitt made visits to the country as often as he could.

Brad Pitt was in Cambodia “most of the time except when it conflicted with his own shoot schedule,” a source told the outlet.

“All through production and filming, and on her most recent press trip, [Brad Pitt] came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids,” a second source shared. “They were with [Angelina Jolie] for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country and they’d go back and forth between her and Brad.”

The source went on to reveal that “some or all” of the children left Cambodia on occasion to fly to Los Angeles to be with their father.

When Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, rumors swirled in regard to a possible altercation between Brad Pitt and their oldest son, Maddox, who they adopted from Cambodia years ago, and for months, he was believed to be seeing his children on a very limited basis. Now, however, after the FBI determined there was no solid evidence to charge Brad Pitt with a crime, he seems to be spending much more time with his family.

During the first several months that followed their split, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly kept their distance from one another and tension were said to be high. Luckily, now that they have been able to make arrangements for their children, they seem to be in a much better place as they continue to co-parent the kids.

“Things have calmed settled between Brad and Angelina. It’s not as tense as it had been,” a source told E! News in late March. “They are focused on the kids and working to do what’s best for them… Brad has been able to spend more time with the kids. He’s doing well and is focused on healthy, clean living. He’s in a good place.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began their relationship on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 and confirmed their romance in 2005 after Jennifer Aniston filed documents to end her four-year marriage to Pitt. In the years that followed, Angelina Jolie gave birth to three children and the couple also became the adoptive parents to three more kids.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in August 2014 after about a decade of dating and celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary with a private night out in Beverly Hills in August 2016, just weeks before Jolie filed for divorce and requested she be given full physical custody of their children.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]