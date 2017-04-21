Kate Middleton Admits Royal Life Not Always A Fairy Tale, Calls Prince Harry’s Mental Health Admission Heroic

The young royals, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry, have been constantly doing their part to eradicate the negative stigma that is often attached to mental health issues. The trio has even launched the Heads Together Campaign as a platform to organize events and initiate various projects linked to their cause.

What better way for the famous royals to achieve their important goal than to make admissions themselves about their own struggles with sadness and depression and how they too have sought help during various points of their life.

Kate Middleton is Lady In Red stepping out with Prince Harry for Heads Together event

Recently Kate Middleton dropped by an elementary school in London at which she made comments about the heroic decision by her brother-in-law Prince Harry to speak up about having sought counseling years following his mother’s tragic death.

Elle relays the words initially spoken by the teacher at the event, which then prompted the duchess’ own words regarding Prince Harry’s bravery.

“‘What I love is your brother-in-law talking the other day, because that’s just ignited it,’ referring to Harry’s recent admission he sought counseling 20 years after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.’Everyone’s talking about mental health now because someone who is so famous and so much in the public eye has actually turned around and said something hit me hard – the death of a close loved one. And I think people have gone ‘good on you, because you could have never mentioned that’,’ the teacher added.”

To these words after hearing the teacher refer to Harry as a “real hero,” Kate Middleton agreed and admitted “Absolutely. He’s been brilliant.”

Although Prince Harry seems to be enjoying life now with his new actress girlfriend Meghan Markle, who is apparently granted special access to Kensington Palace when she visits, the young royal spoke about the number of times he felt near to a complete breakdown due to grief over the loss of his mother.

It was during an interview with The Telegraph that Harry admitted to his struggles.

“I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and all sorts of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle.”

Kate Middleton, herself, has recently opened up about how motherhood and life as a royal is not always perfect. Although the masses see Middleton decked out in the latest designer fashions looking flawless with a gorgeous smile across her face, the duchess admits that since becoming a mother, she has felt quite lonely by times.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped by the Global Academy this past Tuesday where they spoke to a group of students about struggles with mental health. Middleton opened up about how motherhood has left her in isolation and loneliness. ET Canada relays words spoken by the mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“Yes, it is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated,” she said. “But, so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through. It is being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out to those around you.”

Prince Harry and Prince William also spoke with students of the academy reminding them that mental health is not something that should be seen as taboo or something to be hidden away. Prince William stated that the toughest people open up about their struggles and that it’s not a sign of weakness to admit difficulties or the feelings of defeat.

What is Heads Together? Campaign to shatter mental health stigma supported by Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and …

It was only a year ago that Prince William also was quite open about parenthood and how making the shift from the freedom of being childless to the complexities of becoming a father was a tough one to navigate yet also an incredible experience.

