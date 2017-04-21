‘Riverdale’s’ Cole Sprouse And KJ Apa Are The Ultimate BFFs – Will Donald Trump Come Between Them?

On Riverdale, Cole Sprouse plays Jughead – best friend to the series’ main character, Archie. Archie is portrayed by KJ Apa, and it turns out Cole and KJ are BFFs (“Best Friends Forever”) in real life as well.

This week, however, Cole took to Twitter to invite someone completely different to go to the prom with him – United States President Donald Trump. Fans are understandably in a frenzy, and will this affect the relationship between Cole and KJ, the two buddies who earlier this year went on a camping trip together?

Cole Sprouse, the 24-year-old actor, is no stranger to the limelight brought on by show business. When he was younger, Cole and his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, both appeared in Adam Sandler’s Big Daddy, and later became Disney Channel stars, starring in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. In 2011 Cole decided to take a break from acting, so he could focus on going to college.

Last year, Cole Sprouse returned to our TV screens as Jughead, on The CW’s Riverdale series, based on the characters from Archie Comics. In the original comics, Jughead’s character is asexual, and when Cole was cast for the role, he lobbied for the character to remain asexual on the TV version as well. Judging from his character’s recent romantic inklings on Riverdale, Cole’s request was not answered.

In an interview with Elle, Cole Sprouse explained the reasoning behind his wishes that Jughead remain asexual – and why it wasn’t meant to be.

“When we got the parts, the creative team sat down with the actors and asked how they saw each character. I had argued for a super faithful representation of Jughead as he lives in the comics, which inherently was also me arguing for the aromantic, asexual Jughead. But [they] are two very different versions of the same character in two very different universes. “I am an actor. I have an idea of what I see for the character and I can express that idea and that opinion, but ultimately it is out of my hands. If this were a different kind of programming or it were my show, it would probably look a little bit different, but the commercial success of Riverdale and how people are talking and liking it shows that we’ve gone in a direction that makes a lot of sense and works.”

But one thing Cole does have a hand in, is his off-screen relationship with Riverdale’s Archie, KJ Apa. The two are often seen having fun together on KJ’s Instagram account, and last week went together to Coachella – an annual music and arts festival held at the Coachella Valley in California.

Thanks HM for hooking the boys up at #coachella #hmlovescoachella #hmpartner A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Speaking with TooFab, KJ Apa explained how he and Cole Sprouse have become “really good mates”, which is lucky, because they spend so much time together on – and off – the set of Riverdale.

“We hung out during hiatus too because he’s got this really awesome tent so when we wrapped, we drove from Vancouver to Los Angeles and stopped at a few places to camp along the way. He’s a great guy and I’ve learned a lot from him.”

When asked to share his best memory from his road trip with Cole, KJ jokingly declined.

“Well, it’s not something I should ever share with anyone… It’s too much.”

This week, however, Cole Sprouse surprised his fans – and possibly his buddy KJ as well, when he asked another man to go to prom with him: Donald Trump. Cole is known for his various jokes and memes on his Twitter account, and when Trump tweeted a rant about “the fake media”, Cole decided to take the opportunity and give Trump a hard to refuse offer – going to the prom together.

.@realDonaldTrump how many RTs for you to go to prom with me??? — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) April 17, 2017

As of this writing, Donald Trump did not responsd to Cole’s offer. But the offer itself has gotten more than 34,000 retweets, so there seems to be a lot of demand for these two to go to prom together. Cole’s Twitter followers were also quick to post their own memes in response to Cole’s tweet.

Will the President of the United States agree to go to the prom with a Riverdale actor? How will this affect the friendship between Cole and KJ? We’ll just have to wait and see.

[Featured Images by Mark Wilson/Getty Images and The CW]