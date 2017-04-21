Brad Pitt Is Pissed Over Angelina Jolie’s Secret Romance With ‘British Man’

It’s only been a few months since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways, but numerous reports are now claiming that the Tomb Raider star has finally moved on, this time with a “British man.” To top it off, Jolie and this mystery man are reportedly planning to get married soon.

According to a source for Hollywood Life, Angelina Jolie has been using those rare opportunities when Brad Pitt are seeing their children to meet up with her new man. Her dates with the Brit were reportedly done in private, mostly inside her private Malibu residence. The source adds that Jolie finds the secrecy of her relationship with the British man exciting, and that she can’t wait to settle the divorce with Pitt as soon as possible and be able to move on with her new life with the new man and her children.

“She struggles to find time for herself, so during the infrequent times Brad has the children, Angelina organizes romantic rendezvous with the British hottie. Angelina’s dates have been happening all behind closed doors… overnight dinners, drinks, everything inside the private Malibu residence and never out in public. Angelina finds the secrecy of their romance sexy and exciting. She wants the divorce to be well behind her and all of her children to be in a healthy place before she goes on a vacation or even out to a restaurant with any new man”

It’s not in the least surprising to find out that Brad Pitt isn’t in the least amused by the revelation that Jolie has a new man in her life early in the game. In Touch reports that Pitt is pissed at this new development and that he sees the British man as an interloper in the family. He also believes that she pushed through with the relationship to “get back at him.”

So who exactly is Angelina Jolie’s new man? Unfortunately, no information on the Brit’s identity has been released yet. Interestingly, Hollywood Life reports that Jolie has been “crushing” on the guy even before she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt seven months ago.

“She met the new guy a while ago while she was still married,” a source told the gossip site.

Here’s what we know so far about Jolie’s new man, as revealed to us by Hollywood Life‘s insider.

“He has a generous, philanthropic spirit,” the source said. “He also has political ambitions which she loves. Angie feels her new guy, if it works out, could propel her out of Hollywood and into the next phase of her life — the serious political arena.”

According to In Touch, Jolie met the unnamed British man sometime in 2016 in London.

As many people already know, Angelina Jolie has recently dedicated her life to philanthropy work, even going so far as to harbor an ambition to be a UN leader, as reported by Daily Mail. With this in mind, it’s not in the least surprising why she has been “crushing” on her new guy.

Brad Pitt back in the dating game too?

It’s looking like Angelina Jolie is not the only one who is back in the dating game. A source told People that Brad Pitt “has been dating a bit,”though “it’s not anything serious.”

The Fight Club star’s friends had reportedly advised him to get back in the dating game because they “don’t want him to sit at home alone” all the time.

Pitt, however, is not ready to be intimate with anybody just yet, as he prefers to dating in a group setting.

“He seems more comfortable double-dating and friends are helping out,” the source adds.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September, citing irreconcilable differences.

