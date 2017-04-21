Blake Shelton Hints At Proposing To Gwen Stefani In Cryptic Message

Blake Shelton appears to be hinting that he could be about to get engaged – or may even have already proposed – to girlfriend Gwen Stefani with a cryptic message.

Blake had fans up in arms speculating that he may have proposed or could be about to propose to Gwen, his girlfriend of around a year and a half, after he seemingly hinted that the two could soon become engaged with a hint on Instagram.

Shelton hinted at a possible engagement on the social media site on April 20 after he posted a snap of Stefani’s face being projected onto the Empire State Building in celebration of Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s 150th anniversary.

Blake reposted an image initially uploaded to Instagram by Gwen on her official account, which she initially captioned “#Crazy.”

But when Shelton reposted the image to his own page, he decided to add his own caption, which has fans believing he and Gwen could be very close to getting engaged.

“Ok… To whomever put my girlfriends picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot…,” Shelton captioned the image of Stefani’s face multiple stories high on the outside of on the iconic New York building that has fans speculating about the couple being engaged. “How can I top that s***?!!”

Fans were quick to jump on the speculation that the couple could be engaged, claiming that the only way Blake could possibly top the huge gesture would be to get down on one knee and propose to Stefani, that is if he hasn’t already.

“Possibly a proposal?? Love u two together so much!!” one fan wrote in the comments of Shelton’s photo, suggesting getting engaged to Gwen would be the only way to go, while another told Blake, “Um easy, wait for her at the top floor and propose duh lol.”

“How about a big diamond ring?” another social media user added, urging Shelton to get engaged to Stefani, who he first met on The Voice back in 2014, and another told Shelton, “Propose.”

Blake Shelton didn’t reveal if his cryptic message was a sign that he may have already proposed or if an engagement for himself and Gwen Stefani is on the horizon, though the latest engagement rumors have been swirling around the couple for months with sources even claiming that they’d asked fellow The Voice coach Adam Levine to be their best man at their wedding.

It was claimed by Us Weekly back in November that Blake and his superstar girlfriend were allegedly planning a wedding, despite neither confirming that they were even engaged, as an insider alleged at the time that Shelton and Stefani were supposedly making final arrangements for a big wedding.

Blake and Gwen were “starting to finalize wedding arrangements,” a source told the magazine last year, claiming at the time that the two had “met with vendors.”

A wedding for Blake and Gwen was also reported by TMZ last year, who reported in August 2016 that Shelton and the “Used To Love You” singer were making big plans to walk down the aisle as rumors swirled that they were engaged.

Blake and Stefani were alleged to have hired wedding planner Jerri Woolworth for their big day, though neither commented on the wedding reports.

But while a wedding is still yet to materialize for Shelton and Stefani, as is any concrete proof that they’re engaged, Blake did recently discuss the possibility of proposing to Gwen on The Voice in a recent outtake clip released by NBC.

In the video showing some of the biggest unseen moments between Blake, Gwen and their fellow The Voice coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, Shelton hinted at getting engaged to his girlfriend after Keys asked the country star if he’d be willing to propose and get engaged to Stefani on the show.

“Would that make you feel weird, Gwen?” Blake asked his girlfriend of an on-air proposal, to which Stefani replied with a laugh, “That would be my dream come true!”

Do you think Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton could be about to get engaged following Shelton’s cryptic message? Or do you think they may already be engaged?

