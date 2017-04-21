Bravo TV Fitness Guru Busted For Ambien-Fueled Hit And Run, Charged With DUI & Felony Assault

The former star of Bravo TV’s “Work Out” has officially been charged with assaulting a police officer and DUI. On Wednesday, Jackie Warner, whose birth name is Jacqueline Renee Waddell, pleaded not guilty to both DUI and assault charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said, according to Page Six.

The charges stem from a February 24 incident in which Warner allegedly crashed into an electrical pole in West Hollywood, California while driving under the influence.

In more detail, the celebrity fitness expert has been charged with one felony count of assault on a peace officer and one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with a.08 percent blood alcohol content, and hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage. According to TMZ, Jackie Warner said she had one martini earlier in the day and that’s it.

Warner then allegedly struck a patrol car after she backed her vehicle toward a deputy who was attempting to detain her.

Jackie Warner faces up to six years in state prison if convicted as charged.

Jackie Warner’s attorney, Shawn Holley, told TMZ that she had evidence backing up Warner’s claim that she had taken Ambien prior to the incident.

Holley says Jackie was “driving unconscious.” Jackie said as far as she can remember, she had taken an Ambien at home and suddenly she was in the hospital and placed under arrest. According to TMZ, when Jackie Warner crashed her car she wasn’t wearing pants.

“We have letters and reports from Jackie’s doctors which prove a long history of insomnia and which strongly support our contention that Jackie was driving unconscious after taking Ambien, which had been prescribed to her.”

Holly added that she was assured that deputies would review the new evidence presented by Jackie Warner before filing charges.

“I reached out to the DA’s office weeks ago and was assured that deputies would review our reports before filing charges. We are extremely disappointed that the DA’s office filed these charges without reviewing our evidence, as promised.”

There were no injuries confirmed when her vehicle rolled and hit a Los Angeles police car, a Sheriff told E! News.

It was reported that Jackie Warner got out of the car without issue and was compliant with officials on the scene before getting arrested. The case was assigned to a detective as police actively investigate how her car rolled back, according to E! News.

Beginning in 2006, Warner starred on three seasons of “Work Out.” The series focused on Warner as she juggled her professional career with her personal life.

She most recently appeared in the series Thintervention With Jackie Warner in 2010.

[Featured Image by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department/Getty Images]