Nanny Lorraine Gilles Sues Mel B For Defamation

Mel B’s former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, is reportedly suing the former Spice Girl for defamation. Gilles is claiming that Mel B lied about her in her divorce case against her husband Stephen Belafonte.

The former Spice Girl and her film producer husband Belafonte, are involved in a custody battle over their daughter, five-year-old Madison, after Mel B filed for divorce last month, asking the court to end their 10-year marriage. It was also revealed that Belafonte is fighting for continued contact with his step-daughter, Angel Iris, his estranged wife’s 10-year-old daughter with the Hollywood star Eddie Murphy.

Murphy has reported played a very little role in Angel’s upbringing and Belafonte has acted as her stepfather, sharing parenting responsibilities with Mel B since they married.

According to TMZ, Mel B’s former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, is suing, following allegations Mel B made in her divorce papers. Mel B claimed that Gilles and Belafonte had an affair while Gilles worked with them and that she became pregnant as a result of the affair.

Mel B also claimed in the divorce papers that Belafonte got Gilles to have an abortion and used her (Mel B’s) money to pay for the abortion. She also claimed that she discovered that Belafonte used $300,000 he obtained from her to pay for “nanny services” without her knowledge.

She claimed that Belafonte pilfered her money on several other occasions.

“(He) told me he wanted her to have the baby and all three of us live together. I was shocked and in disbelief,” Mel B wrote in the court papers, according to the Daily Mail. “(He) later demanded that Lorraine had an abortion. Respondent used money earned by me to pay for Lorraine’s abortion, and he used money earned by me to pay for Lorraine’s hotel stay while she recuperated from the procedure.”

According to Mel B, Belafonte insisted on taking nanny Gilles along on their holiday in Ibiza in July 2016. Mel B claimed that during the trip, Belafonte engaged “in name calling, screaming, yelling, demeaning conduct” in front of the nanny. She said she sacked Lorraine after the holiday in Ibiza.

Mel claimed she had tried to fire the nanny in January 2015, but Belafonte threatened to release her sex tapes if she refused to rehire the nanny and give her a raise.

According to Mel, when she tried to fire the nanny, “Belafonte went ballistic. He screamed and yelled at me for some three straight hours.”

Gilles also admitted to having her sex tapes, Mel claimed. Belafonte and Gilles threatened to release the tapes, she added. Mel alleged that Gilles was keeping her sex tapes inside a public storage facility along with other private images and personal effects, including her Spice Girls memorabilia.

Mel B was able to obtain a court order to open the public storage facility and see its contents. She also obtained a restraining order that required Gilles to stay at least 100 yards away from her and to not harass her or remove any of the items allegedly inside the locker.

When Mel was unable to use the code supplied to open the locker, she asked police for help to retrieve her alleged sex tapes from inside the locker. However, when she eventually gained access to the storage she found nothing inside it.

Gilles has denied the allegations by her former employer Mel B and claims she has submitted enough evidence, including photos, along with her court papers which will prove to the court that Mel B’s accusations were false.

However, TMZ noted that while the law generally does not allow a person to be sued for allegations they make in a court paper, there is an exception in California family law when someone makes allegations against a third party not directly involved in the litigation.

Gilles may have sued Mel B because she is a third party in Mel B’s divorce case against her husband Belafonte.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]