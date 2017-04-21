Beyonce Fat-Shamed Amid Pregnancy, Fans To The Rescue

Beyonce is reportedly the latest victim of body-shaming trolls online, calling her “fat as hell” and “obese.” This is despite the obvious fact that the multi-awarded singer is currently pregnant with twins. However, avid fans of the singer quickly come to her defense, slamming those online bullies.

Earlier this week, several unflattering paparazzi photos of Queen Bey leaked online, making her the subject of body-shaming. Apparently, Beyonce and Jay-Z partied the night away at the Beauty & Essex bar in Hollywood during the birthday of Lenny Santiago, the senior vice president of Jay-Z’s music company, Roc Nation.

Paparazzi waiting outside the bar took photos of the power couple as they get back in their car. In the photos, the “Halo” singer donned a red plunging dress matched with scarlet shade of lipstick and shimmering eyeshadow. The diva also rocked her blonde hair worn in long braids. The singer was noticeably happy and healthy as she smiles at the waiting photographers.

people are literally calling beyoncé fat when she's PREGNANT with TWINS like she's obviously gonna gain weight? pic.twitter.com/4t7rjIxaIg — ️ (@pradacarey) April 19, 2017

Online trolls were quick to fat-shame Beyonce calling her names quite offensive for someone who is currently pregnant. There were even some who went as far as making cruel memes making fun of Beyonce’s weight gain.

However, the body-shaming bullies were slammed by Beyonce’s loyal BeyHive, pointing out that the singer is not “fat” but pregnant. One fan wrote, “In a few weeks she’s going to give birth to twins who are already more successful than you.” Another one snaps back, saying, “She still a queen and u still a peasant!”

When you wanted her in high school vs when she wants you after college pic.twitter.com/TcafaV4ioR — Chi Like Da Flatiron (@Ipraisewomen) April 20, 2017

Beyonce’s pregnancy has been quite controversial since the day she announced the good news on social media. Just recently, another rumor claims that the Beyonce and Jay-Z faced a health scare for their unborn twins. According to reports, the couple hired health inspectors to make sure that their house is safe, especially since the babies are on the way. However, the inspectors allegedly found molds in the family’s house. Apparently, the said incident led Beyonce and her family to temporarily move out of the house.

“Beyonce freaked out because she feels that it could possibly endanger her babies. They immediately moved out of the house, and into a luxury Beverly Hills hotel. They are going to remain there until the birth of the twins.”

In addition, it has been reported that Jay-Z is now prioritizing the purchase of their own home just to ensure the safety and convenience of his growing family.

“Jay-Z has hired an army of security to make sure that they are safe and he is making the purchase of a new home his number one priority at this time.”

???? 4.4.17 ???? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Despite all the bullies making fun of her pregnancy look, Beyonce still proves that she still dominates both the music and social media scene. Recently, the “Crazy In Love” singer reached another milestone on her Instagram account as she passed the 100 million followers mark this week.

Beyonce also added a new recognition to her long list of awards and achievements. The soon-to-be mother of three recently won the prestigious Peabody Award for her 2016 visual album, Lemonade. Beyonce will be given recognition in the official ceremony of the 76th Annual Peabody Awards on May 20 in New York City. The event will air on PBS and Fusion on June 2.

“Lemonade draws from the prolific literary, musical, cinematic, and aesthetic sensibilities of black cultural producers to create a rich tapestry of poetic innovation.”

The committee added, “The audacity of its reach and fierceness of its vision challenges our cultural imagination while crafting a stunning and sublime masterpiece about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture.”

