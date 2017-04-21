Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo Marriage Rumors Resurface, Actor Talks About Being A Good Husband

All signs point to a clandestine love affair between South Korean stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo.

The Hallyu actors who played the reel life couple in the award winning military romance, Descendants of the Sun, might be hiding a real life partnership, according to sources online.

The SongSong duo won every Best Couple award there is, and now new evidence has come to light, indicating that the reel life couple could be dating for real.

The buzz on social media is that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo met in Los Angeles. The rumor started gaining momentum when actress Song Hye-kyo recently posted a photograph of a beautiful cherry blossom tree, which many suspect was shot at Los Angeles Cherry Blossom Festival.

This was around the same time actor Song Joong-ki too was spotted in LA for his photoshoot for “W” magazine.

In a recent interview with “W,” magazine, Song Joong-ki spoke about family, relationships and career moves.

Actor Song Joong-ki made it clear that is family takes precedence over his career.

“More than being successful in my profession, my dream is to build a family,” said the charming actor who played the romantic Captain Yoo Shi-jin in Descendants of the Sun.

he looks the same as before..he dont age XD pic.twitter.com/CppfX9Y6fm — 송중기 싱가포르의 팬클럽SJK_SG (@SongJoongKi_SG) April 13, 2017

“I adore my newborn nephew. Looking at my brother who just had his baby, I keep thinking, “Someday, I might all be the same,” said Song Joong-ki.

The actor also added that he wanted to be a good husband.

“Acting is a unique profession. As an actor, it’s important to strike and balance between work and family. Ultimately, I want to be a good father and a good husband,” he said.

Furthermore, Song Hye-kyo who is active on Instagram, has almost always used the right emojis to convey what she feels. The actress, in the past, had used flowers and pink hearts to convey. However, this time around, by odd coincidence, she used a blue heart emoji.

One of our couple's similarities????????????thanks to @koreasongsongcouple for translating???? #songsongcouple #kikyocouple #songhyekyo #songjoongki #wkorea Cr.@therealhyna A post shared by song joong ki & lee min ho (@lee__song_world) on Apr 20, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

According to iemoji.com, a blue heart symbolizes a deep and stable love. It also stands for trust, harmony, peace and loyalty.

Her fans on social media say that of late, she has been hanging out with her girl friends, possibly hunting for bridesmaids for her upcoming wedding.

In January, Laneige let it slip out that their ambassador Song Hye-kyo is getting married this year.

On its official Facebook page, the post congratulated Song Hye-kyo on her upcoming nuptials with her ‘oppa.’ However, this post was soon deleted and replaced by another. Fans are still unsure if the ‘oppa’ referred to in the post is Song Joong-ki, but they are hoping that it is.

Meanwhile, another SongSong reunion many be in offing.

According to a report by The Inquisitr, the couple may meet at New York for the DramaFever Awards next month.

Fans are betting on Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo to win in at least one of the three categories: Best Couple, Best Kiss, Best Actor/Actress. Another category where the Descendants of the Sun crew could win is the award for the Best Ensemble and Best Korean Drama.Either one the victories could land Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo in New York this year.

According to hundreds of thousands of SongSong fans on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the handsome actor and the beautiful actress may tie the knot this year or next.

On the career front, Song Joong-ki is awaiting his next big movie, The Battleship Island. Song Hye-kyo, however, has not confirmed her next project yet.

Meanwhile, fans are pinning their hopes on Season 2 of Descendants of the Sun, which will bring Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo together.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]