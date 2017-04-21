New Game of Thrones Season 7 Images Hint At This Epic Fan Theory, Plus Other Spoilers You May Have Missed

Game of Thrones Season 7 is more than two months away from airing on HBO, but the hit fantasy drama released 15 new official images as a treat to its hungry fans last Thursday. The never-before-seen photos are lifted from upcoming episodes featuring the show’s favorite characters. Though the photos gave but a limited sneak peek, Game of Thrones fans were quick to analyze every detail and gather as many possible spoilers as they can.

One particular photo stood out, and it’s not even of a major Game of Thrones character. It’s a picture of Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) and Gilly (Hannah Murray), reading books and texts in what could be surmised as Old Town. An eagle-eyed fan zoomed in on what Gilly is reading and noted that it’s about an important plot point for the whole series: the Azor Ahai.

According to Redditor @itsjayrr, Gilly’s text is actually a passage from The World of Ice and Fire Ancient History: The Long Night. Here’s the complete text:

It is also written that there are annals in Asshai of such a darkness, and of a hero who fought against it with a red sword. His deeds are said to have been performed before the rise of Valyria, in the earliest age when Old Ghis was first forming its empire. This legend has spread west from Asshai, and the followers of R’hllor claim that this hero was named Azor Ahai, and prophesy his return. In the Jade Compendium, Colloquo Votar recounts a curious legend from Yi Ti, which states that the sun hid its face from the earth for a lifetime, ashamed at something none could discover, and that disaster was averted only by the deeds of a woman with a monkey’s tail.

For those who have read George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, the revelation of who Azor Ahai could be has always been subject to much speculation and fan theories. In the books, Azor Ahai is literally “the prince who was promised,” a hero who will be reborn and save the world. In Game of Thrones Season 6, Melisandre hinted that this prince was indeed Jon Snow (Kit Harington), as many fans believe.

Sam Tarly reading up on the prophecy should not be easily dismissed. Given that Sam is Jon Snow’s best friend, is the photo a confirmation that the new King in the North could also be Azor Ahai?

Meanwhile, the other photos also provide many possible spoilers for GoT’s major characters. Here’s what you may have missed.

Littlefinger is Still in Winterfell

Fan favorite and last season’s breakout star Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) is featured in one picture, dressed in her Northern attire and seemingly giving another feisty speech. In the background is a sneering Peter Baelish aka Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen), and it looks like he means to stay.

There is another photo of a tense moment between Littlefinger and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). Are they finally working together, or is Sansa plotting her own scheme?

Jon Snow Learns His True Parentage?

In the finale episode of Game of Thrones Season 6, fans finally that Jon Snow is indeed Lyanna Stark’s son, confirming the popular R+L=J fan theory. Will Season 7 be the time when Jon Snow realizes this too? In one of the photos featuring actor Kit Harington, Jon Snow is seen in a dark room, possibly the crypts of Winterfell (see featured image).

We know that this is where Lyanna Stark is buried. Given that Jon Snow looks pensive in the photo, will he finally learn who his true parents are?

The Brienne-Tormund Love Angle

Fans who noticed the chemistry between Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and wildling leader Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) last season will not be disappointed. The two are seen in one of the photos having another moment. This means Brienne is safely back at Winterfell, after saying goodbye to Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau) in Riverrun in Season 6.

Other photos don’t reveal much other than what fans already know. There are images of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) landing in Westeros along with her loyal crew. She is now poised to claim the Iron Throne as she intended. Of course, the famous chair is currently occupied by Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), who is seen in one photo looking determined and defiant together with Jamie Lannister.

More spoilers are sure to come as HBO gears up for the much-awaited Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere, happening on July 16.

[Featured image by Game of Thrones and HBO]