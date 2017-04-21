How Marco Rubio Made Hillary Lose In An Unintentional Mind Game

Sen. Marco Rubio has been considered by many to be a young, charismatic, and ambitious politician. And in his 2016 political campaigns, Rubio censured his political opponents in the most vicious of ways. For example, during his primaries campaign, he and now President Donald Trump got into a mud-slinging contest. The following are some of the statements Rubio made, ridiculing the elder statesman over his affinity for Twitter.

“He [Trump] would be the oldest person ever [to be elected] president. Some of the letters aren’t even close to each other on the keyboard! He must have hired foreign workers to handle his Twitter handle… Alright, last one. ‘Wow, every poll said I won the debate last night.’ Now this was him about himself: ‘Great honer. I think he meant to say ‘great honor.’ I don’t know how he got that wrong because the ‘E’ and the ‘O’ are nowhere near each other on the keyboard.” “So how does this guy — not one tweet, three tweets — misspell tweets this badly? I only reached two conclusions. No. 1 — that’s how they spell those words at the Wharton School of Business, where he went. Or No. 2 — just like Trump Tower, he must have hired a foreign worker to do his own tweets!”

That said, Rubio also made some scathing comments about Hillary, which made her team view him as the most formidable Republican opponent if he ever won the Republican nomination. This was revealed by Wikileaks when they leaked Hillary Clinton’s team’s emails. Her aides even compared Rubio to Obama. The following comments were made by Christina Reynolds, who was part of Hillary’s public relations team.

“He [Rubio] gives a good speech, and sounded much more reasonable, populist and accessible than much of the rest of the GOP field… Felt more like an inspiring Democratic speech than a GOP candidate, outside of foreign policy, repealing Obamacare and choice. Lots of references to ‘our generation’ (i.e. Him and younger voters) vs. ‘their generation’ (them being us, Jeb, his opponents, Washington).”

This is as reported by the Daily Mail. All this was going on as the fight between Trump and Rubio got uglier. During this time, Rubio was also vocal about Clinton’s past controversies, which made her advisers very uncomfortable as it was causing great damage to her public image. The following were some of Rubio’s statements targeted at Hilary Clinton’s email scandal and the Benghazi attacks, highlighting her incompetence.

“If someone on my staff were to take intelligence information and put it on their server, you know what would happen to them? They would be fired, but they would be prosecuted. You know how they prosecute people that violate intelligence? Look up the name David Petraeus online.” “… She’s not qualified to be the commander chief. When those Americans lost their lives in Benghazi, she knew that was a terrorist attack. And she told other countries that… But you know what she told the families of those people who lost their lives in the service of their country? That it wasn’t a terrorist attack. And here’s what I say, anyone who lies to the families of people who have lost their loved ones in the service of our country can never be the commander in chief of the United States.”

While Hillary’s team was busy trying to strategize on how to counter Rubio, the unexpected happened. Rubio dropped out of the race. And Donald Trump turned Twitter into an imposing saber and became the man to beat.

