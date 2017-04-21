Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Reach New Instagram Milestone With PDA Pic Taken At 2017 Coachella

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have achieved a new milestone on Instagram, thanks to their recent couple selfie photo taken at 2017 Coachella on Saturday night.

Gomez is being dubbed as the “Instagram Queen” for some time now. And it’s just as well, considering she’s the most followed person on the photo sharing site, having 118 million followers as of this writing. Just in the past few months, Selena has garnered another 15 million followers, a spike that was probably caused by her relationship with The Weeknd.

And once again, Selena Gomez has showed her incredible social media presence by posting a sweet selfie photo with The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) taken at Coachella during the weekend. The Instagram photo has been liked seven million times, even though it’s only been up for five days. One Selena Gomez fan even said that the romantic photo got one million likes under an hour.

In the photo, The Weeknd wraps his right arm around Selena, while the “It Ain’t Me” hit maker beams at the camera while peering over her sunglasses.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

This is not the first time Selena Gomez achieved such a milestone. Last year, she earned the honor of posting the most-liked Instagram photo of all time when she posted a pic of herself sipping from a bottle of Coke (take that, Kendall Jenner!).

.@selenagomez's Coke picture was the most popular image (from the campaign) on Instagram EVER until @Beyoncé's pregnancy #IPGMBsocial pic.twitter.com/wBslm8FBT3 — Lauren Hughes (@laurenhughes87) February 28, 2017

Her status as the celebrity who holds the title for having the most-liked Instagram photo of all time was short-lived, however, when Beyonce took the trophy after posting a photo of herself pregnant with her twins a couple of months ago. Right now, the pregnant Beyonce pic has more than 10 million likes. But while 10 million likes is impressive, it looks like Selena and The Weeknd’s latest Instagram photo has a shot at taking back the trophy given time. It might take a week or so, but it’s heading there.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have indulged in some PDA since they became a couple early this year. They took their PDA to a whole new level at 2017 Coachella, as reported by E! News.

On Friday evening, the couple was seen heading to Travis Scott’s gig, with the Starboy singer leading Gomez by the hand as they passed through the crowd. They watched Scott’s performance after settling down in the VIP area.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd watching Travis Scott at Coachella 2017 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Nq1wXpfVvV — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSourceMP4) April 15, 2017

Before their 2017 Coachella trip, the couple has reportedly traveled to Toronto, Colombia, and Argentina. Gomez has reportedly been tagging along with The Weeknd as he continues with his world tour.

The pair hasn’t been exactly shy showing their affections on social media in the past couple of months, either. Earlier this month, The Weeknd posted a pic of Selena giving him a sweet kiss on the cheek. As reported by TMZ, the couple were spotted at a friend’s birthday party on the same day the photo was posted.

Selena Gomez wants The Weeknd by her side at #Coachella https://t.co/Xfi0yS5qLT — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) April 13, 2017

Gomez and Weeknd’s relationship had sparked some controversy at first. Back when their romance had just started, The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, reportedly phoned Abel warning him that his new girlfriend Selena was just using him. This came after several reports emerged claiming that Gigi Hadid’s sister is “pissed” that her ex is dating the singer.

“Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him. He thinks she’s just jealous,” an insider told US Weekly.

When photos of the pair emerged in January, Bella unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram. She followed it up with photos that seemed to declare her disgust over the relationship, including one showing her flashing the middle finger.

A source close to Bella said the model was trying to warn her ex-boyfriend about Gomez, emphasizing how short her relationships have lasted.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]