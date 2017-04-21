‘Dance Moms’ Kendall Vertes Confirms There Will Be No Season 8

Dance Moms is one show that is no stranger to cancellation rumors. Last season, Season 7A, was supposed to be the very last time the show ever aired, however it left a cliff hanger open for the viewers insinuating that Chloe Lukasiak might return. The show has confirmed a Season 7B will air, as it has just finished filming, but rumors are flying about whether or not 7B will be the end.

It looked like Season 7B would be the final demise of Dance Moms with the cast dubbing themselves “The Irreplaceables,” and heartfelt messages about the show being shared on social media.

Christi Lukasiak, mother of Chloe Lukasiak, shared a message about the several years she spent on Dance Moms on her Instagram, with a photo of her daughter in Season 1 versus the wrap of the current season.

“April 9, 2011/April 15, 2017. I’ve watched this young woman grow up before my very eyes and I had the experience of a lifetime. No one will ever understand how things really happened except the people who lived it, so I am so grateful for everyone who I got to share this with: cast, crew, and family. And for all of you out there who I have never met, but you root for these girls like their your own, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Just a mom of two beautiful blondes, from Pittsburgh. ❤️❤️❤️”

Kira Girard, mother to the oldest team member, Kalani Hilliker, shared a message on her Twitter stating that she had made a ton of memories and was sad to see the show go. Dr. Holly Hatcher-Frazier, mother of Nia Sioux Frazier, also shared an inspirational quote about things ending so that better things can begin.

Photos also surfaced on Dance Moms star Nia Sioux Frazier’s Snapchat of the girls crying and hugging at their last competition.

But then, the next day, a tweet appeared from the executive producer making it seem the show was confirmed for a Season 8 at the 11th hour.

“That’s a wrap on season 7. 208 hours of Dance Moms programming. Season 7 was heaven. Season 8 will be gr8t #DanceMoms,” he tweeted.

Fans who followed the dancers’ social media were ecstatic at the news, as it seemed the show had once again been saved from the chopping block.

However, last night, Kendall Vertes, who has been on Dance Moms since Season 2, went on Instagram Live and told fans that the show was definitely over and would be canceled, disappointing those who had their hopes up all over again.

Now, those who watch the show regularly are left confused as to what exactly is happening. Some speculate that Dance Moms will continue into a Season 8, but that Kendall Vertes will not appear in it. Others are mulling over the rumor that the show may only focus on the Mini Team and the Junior Elite team will not be filming a Season 8.

The show’s future has already been called into question due to Abby Lee Miller’s upcoming court case. The Dance Moms coach has pled guilty to hiding nearly $800,000 in earnings from the US government. She will be sentenced on May 8, which could mean that she will be spending time in jail. The reality TV star faces up to 30 months behind bars for her crimes, which would obviously leave her unavailable to continue filming.

Abby Lee Miller, however, says that she is shopping around a scripted series featuring her Mini Team which would be about dance, but with a supernatural element.

While Maddie Ziegler and Chloe Lukasiak’s careers have taken off, there is currently no word on what the rest of the girls will be doing or if they plan to stay in Los Angeles.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]