Are Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Fighting And Their Relationship On Brink Of Ending? Truth Revealed

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship is on the rocks if one believes rumors. A tabloid recently claimed that the beloved couple had broken up because of their different lifestyles. And another report said that their one-and-a-half-year romance had hit a rough patch because the country singer wanted some Blake Shelton time, while Gwen Stefani, on the other hand, wanted him to be with her all the time.

Life & Style reported that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had pulled the plug on their relationship due to their different lifestyles, according to Hollywood Life. It quoted a source as saying that Gwen Stefani was no longer fond of the life in Oklahoma, where Blake Shelton is based.

“[The couple] have been on the fast track to marriage and babies, but all talk of getting married or having a baby has stopped. They just live two completely different lifestyles and now it’s humiliating for Gwen to admit the relationship is done.”

Moreover, the source revealed that Stefani was also disappointed that Shelton was unable to give her the family that he had always wanted — a girl child of theirs. She felt that there was no way they would be able to save the relationship, although she did not think that Blake was at fault. The source said that for Gwen Stefani, “the love just faded.”

Hollywood Life was quick to debunk the break-up rumor. Its source said that the two musicians were very much together and in love.

“They are happy, together, in love and pay no attention to the regular rumors that circle about their relationship being over.”

But, Hollywood Life recently reported, quoting an insider, that TheVoice judges were having recurring fights over Blake Shelton’s desire to have some alone time.

“Blake loves to have some time to himself, whether it be on tour or just being relaxed in front of the TV without a care in the world. He sees Gwen all the time at work and outside of work, and he just wants some time to himself, but she wants to be around him all the time.”

The report also said that Shelton got “frustrated” sometimes when they had a great time, and then they did not see each other physically for a few days, adding that Stefani “gets bent out of shape about it.”

The rumor-buster site Gossip Cop is reporting that there is no truth in Hollywood Life’s report. It quotes The Voice judges’ representatives to debunk the claim that the couple was fighting over the amount of time they spent together.

Blake Shelton’s rep. said that the report about the fight was all made up, while Gwen Stefani’s rep. called it “unmitigated lie.”

Meanwhile, the two musicians are currently appearing on The Voice Season 12, and their conduct on the set does not give the impression that their relationship is on the brink of ending. Also, during their public appearances, Shelton and Stefani come across as a couple who are happy and very much together.

Stefani recently called Shelton her trainer and revealed that they work out together. She told Entertainment Tonight that her boyfriend “killed the gym” that morning.

“He killed the gym this morning. It’s funny because he’s so tall that like, literally no sweat suits fit him.”

When The Voice co-star Adam Levine found it hard to believe that, the 47-year-old singer-actress said that it was because of Blake Shelton that she had hit the gym.

“Actually, it’s because of him that I worked out this morning. I wasn’t gonna work out… He’s my trainer.”

And Shelton reportedly spent the Easter together with Stefani and her three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Earlier this month, E! Online reported that the 40-year-old country singer was a constant presence in the three boys’ life and made sure to spend quality time with them. The report said that Shelton had “made it a point” to include his girlfriend and her three children as part of his family.

