‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’: Here’s How You Can See This Movie Early — And For Free

The fact there is a new King Arthur movie coming up this year is exciting enough. However, for some lucky fans, getting to be “King (or Queen) for a day” and watching the movie early — and for free — is the icing on the medieval cake.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is a retelling of the ever-popular King Arthur tale. The movie was written by Joby Harald and Guy Ritchie, with Ritchie also directing the movie. Charlie Hunnan (Sons of Anarchy) will star as Arthur, a man robbed of his title as a child and raised in a brothel rather than a castle. Jude Law (Cold Mountain) will play Vortigern, Arthur’s uncle who claims the throne when Arthur’s father is murdered. Other cast members include Astrid Berges-Frisbey (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) as Mage; Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond) as Bedivere; Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) as Goose-Fat Bill; and Eric Bana (Star Trek) as Arthur’s father, King Uther Pendragon.

IMDb lists the synopsis for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword as below.

“Robbed of his birthright, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy – whether he likes it or not.”

If all this isn’t enough to get you excited for the May 12 release of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, then maybe free tickets and an early screening should. Details from the press release can be found below.

“No need to pull a sword from stone! In partnership with various theaters across the globe, Warner Bros. Pictures will crown lucky film fans ‘King (or Queen) for a Day,’ giving them an opportunity to see Guy Ritchie’s gritty, modern take on the legendary tale in “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”—for free!—and well in advance of its May 12 release date.”

Eligible fans will be able to view King Arthur: Legend of the Sword at 7 p.m. (local time) on Thursday, April 27. According to Deadline, participation in this promotion has led to AMC theaters having to open up another 50 theaters to meet demands, meaning 200 theaters will now participate in the promotion on April 27.

So, are you eligible?

Heroic Hollywood lists all the finer details of this event. However, the details can also be found below.

If you live in the U.S., all you need to do is visit AMCKingForADay.com and find out where you closest participating theater is.

Canadian residents can click on landmarkcinemas.com/king-for-a-day-screening/ for this event.

As stated earlier, seats are limited, even with AMC opening up more theaters, so you need to make sure you join their waiting list if your theater is already booked out, as seats may become available prior to April 27.

If you live outside North America, don’t despair, according to the press release, some international sites will be participating, so it won’t hurt to check with your local theater to see if they are participating in this event.

“Fans in more than 20 markets, including China, South Korea, UK, Russia and Mexico, can also be dubbed “King for a Day” and among the first to see the film at early screenings in their cities, in partnership with local exhibitors.”

You can view the official trailer for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword below.

Along with the release of the movie, gaming fans can also check out the official King Arthur movie game via the App Store or Google Play. More details on the game can be found here.

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword opens May 12, 2017. The movie will be distributed in North America by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, and in select territories by Village Roadshow Pictures.

The film has been rated PG-13 by the MPAA for sequences of violence and action, some suggestive content and brief strong language.

