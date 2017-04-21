Katy Perry Dissed John Mayer, ‘Gravity’ Singer Desperate To Win Her Back

After Katy Perry’s recent breakup from Orlando Bloom, one of her exes is trying to win her back. There have been reports coming out that John Mayer wants to rekindle their romance. According to Life & Style, the 39-year-old musician has been showing romantic gestures to the 32-year-old pop star. However, she seems not thrilled about his actions.

The “Gravity” singer sent his ex-girlfriend 100 roses with a card reading “I’m here for you.” He probably wanted to let her know that he is ready to be her rebound. Unfortunately, the “Roar” hitmaker majorly dissed him by rejecting the flowers that he sent her.

Katy allegedly told her assistant to donate the huge bouquet to a nursing home. To make it worse, she sent John a photo of the elderly nursing home residents with the flowers he intended for her. While most women would die to get roses from the dashing musician, the short-haired diva wishes he would stop.

“She’s horrified that he’s pining for her so publicly,” an insider told OK! magazine. “She’s hardened her heart against him.”

Despite the major diss, Mayer is not giving up. He is reportedly desperate to convince Perry that he is a changed man. However, Katy told her pals that she will give away anything that John will send her. The Grammy Award winner seems be having a hard time moving on from his ex-girlfriend and this can be heard in his new single “Still Feel Like Your Man.” Listen to the song below:

“I still keep your shampoo in my shower, in case you wanna wash your hair,” he sang. “And I know that you probably found yourself someone somewhere/ But I do not really care, cause as long as it is there.”

Katy Perry and John Mayer dated on and off for two years, but they officially broke up in 2014. The Connecticut-born singer has written songs about his ex-girlfriends including “Your Body is a Wonderland” which was allegedly about Jennifer Love Hewitt and “Paper Doll” which was his response to Taylor Swift’s breakup song. He seems to have no problem on writing songs about their exes.

“That’s what you’re supposed to do, man, you’re supposed to write songs,” Mayer said in the past. “You’re just not supposed to tell everybody you’re doing it.”

During an interview with The New York Times, John Mayer opened up about his past relationships. He admitted messing up, but he wants a second chance. He has been labeled a womanizer having dated some of the most popular women in the world, but he hinted that he is ready to settle down and probably with Katy Perry.

“I’m a young guy. I like girls. I want girls to like me. I want to make music and be thought of as attractive,” he said. “I was finally ready to re-enter that world and grow back into it.”

Mayer confessed that the song “Still Feel Like Your Man” was about Perry, which he knows will get the tabloids feasting on his comment again but he seems not to care about what other people will say.

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he said. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

Now that John has admitted that he’s serious with Katy, would the two reunite? It seems that the “Dark Horse” singer hasn’t moved on from Orlando Bloom. Unlike other celebrity couples that break up, Perry still keeps her photos with her ex-boyfriend on Instagram including their first romantic getaway in France and their Christmas holiday.

we cannes't A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 20, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

Unfortunately, the 40-year-old actor seems to have moved on from his ex-girlfriend. According to recent reports, the British heartthrob is casually dating Nina Dobrev. They’ve been romantically linked numerous times and have known each other for a while. However, the rep of the 28-year-old actress denied that the two are in a relationship.

“Nina and Orlando are just friends. They have the same representation and friends in common, and often end up in the same social group. That’s all it is,” her rep confirmed.

Since Orlando Bloom is still officially single, then there is still a chance that he will reunite with Katy Perry which means that John Mayer will be out of the picture soon.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]