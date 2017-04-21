Internet Freaks Over Jinger Duggar’s Pants, As Josh Duggar’s Sex Addiction Scandal Continues

Jinger Duggar’s modesty — or lack thereof, according to some people — has been causing a major internet stir this week. For the third time in recent weeks the Counting On star was spotted wearing pants in public, this time on family trip to Waco, Texas.

Family trip A post shared by jinger nicole {duggar} vuolo (@jingernicolevuolo) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

Why is that a big deal? Well, fans of the Duggar clan’s old show, 19 Kids and Counting, know that the ever expanding family takes a highly conservative view of most things, especially a woman’s wardrobe. From the moment a Duggar girl is born, she is instructed on the evils of immodest dress and unisex clothing.

Jinger’s mom, Michelle Duggar, was kind enough to explain the family philosophy in her TLC blog.

“[My husband] Jim Bob and I had a conversation at that point and I said to him, I really feel like the Lord is impressing upon me that I should be modest in what I wear. And also, that I really should be defining who I am as a woman by choosing to wear dresses and skirts.”

Michelle also said that she and Jim Bob took clothing inspiration from the Bible.

“We really wanted to see what the scriptures said about it. Our interpretation was that from the neck down to the knee should be covered.”

So Jinger — and all the other Duggar girls — spent their formative years staying covered from neck to knee in gender-specific clothing. But if the Duggars believe in one thing more than modest clothing, it is in the ultimate authority of husbands over their wives.

Enter Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger Duggar’s new husband.

It seems that Jeremy, a former soccer player and current pastor, doesn’t have the same view of gender-specific clothing that the Duggars do, as he recently said in a sermon, as shared by The Hollywood Gossip.

“It is your liberty as to whether you dress modestly with a modest pair of pants, or with a skirt, or with a T-shirt, or with a blouse,” he explained.

So is Jinger Duggar finally free to wear whatever she wants? Like these shorts, for instance?

Well, yes and no. Jeremy had more to say from the pulpit.

“It is not your liberty, women, to wear sensual, seductive clothing that is designed to draw the attention of your brothers.”

Oh.

Which brings us to Josh Duggar. It isn’t known if the temptations of seductive clothing caused the eldest Duggar child — and admitted child molester — to allegedly steal a California man’s photo to use on the Ashley Madison account he infamously created to cheat on his wife back in 2015, but we do know he is being sued over it.

And, while the internet was freaking out over his sister Jinger’s pants, we found out he may have to testify over it, too.

According to Life & Style, Michelle Iarussa, the lawyer representing Los Angeles DJ — and Josh Duggar photo theft victim — Matthew McCarthy, intends to demand that Duggar testify under oath about the Ashley Madison scandal. Duggar, a soon-to-be father-of-five, was served legal papers regarding the lawsuit in March.

Announcing the arrival of Meredith Grace Duggar! 7lbs 14 ozs, 20-1/2in — Anna and Meredith are resting & doing well! pic.twitter.com/HfnuoZcSN7 — Josh Duggar (@joshduggar) July 19, 2015

Iarussa said she will question Duggar to learn about “the extent of the fraudulent conduct” he was involved in.

“We need to know if there are people out there who think that they have been in touch with our client because Josh was pretending to be him.”

As for McCarthy, Iarussa said her client is embarrassed to be linked with Josh Duggar in any way, especially given the fact that he admitted molesting four girls as a teen, four of whom were his sisters.

“That makes my client’s forced association with Duggar all the more painful for him,” Iarussa said. “He certainly would rather not have been associated with a child molester. And prospective employers didn’t like it, either.”

In court papers, McCarthy claims that Josh Duggar’s unauthorized use of his photo led to public harassment, loss of work, and pain and embarrassment.

What do you think of Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s choice to wear pants? Do you think Josh Duggar’s Ashley Madison trial will cause more trouble for the Duggar family?

Counting On returns to TLC this summer.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]