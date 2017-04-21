Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2017: NFL Season Key Games Feature Dates With Packers, Seahawks, Falcons, & Giants

The Dallas Cowboys schedule for 2017 was released on Thursday giving fans of “America’s team” a glimpse at the road ahead for the upcoming NFL season. Among some of the featured games that Cowboys fans may already be eyeing on the schedule will be a rematch with the Green Bay Packers, battles against the division rival New York Giants, and a late season game against Seattle. They’ll also participate in matchups with AFC competitors including the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

The 2016-17 NFL season was an interesting one for the Dallas Cowboys. The team entered their campaign with a lot of questions due to an early injury from longtime quarterback Tony Romo. Questions were answered quicker than expected with the emergence of two star rookies in quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. The duo helped lead the team to the top record in the NFC, making them the No. 1 seed. Unfortunately, they bowed out of the playoffs early, losing to the experienced Aaron Rodgers on a final play in an amazing game.

The season that lies ahead will still feature questions, though, as the team will now enter a sophomore season for the two young stars. In addition, it marks the first season the team embarks on without quarterback Tony Romo attached to the roster. Romo was officially released from the team a few weeks ago and announced his retirement from the NFL. He’ll now be calling the action from the booth as a sports broadcaster.

On Thursday, multiple sources released the official schedules of all the NFL teams including the Dallas Cowboys. A report from NFL editor Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com suggested that the Cowboys have one of the toughest schedules of all teams for the upcoming season. The article contends that their slate is tough due to being slotted into five prime-time games and having three out of four games on the road to finish things. Of the four, the one home game is against a tough Seattle Seahawks team, just ahead of the postseason.

According to ESPN, the Dallas schedule features a Sunday Night Football game to open the season against the New York Giants on September 10. Last season saw the Giants as the only squad to hand Dallas two defeats during the regular season. Monday Night Football will feature the Cowboys just once and it comes early. They’ll be part of the Week 3 game when they visit the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas will also get the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, before getting their bye.

Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule:

Week 1 vs. Giants (SUN 9/10 8:30 p.m. ET)

Week 2 at Broncos (SUN 9/17 4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 3 at Cardinals (MON 9/25 at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Week 4 vs. Rams (SUN 10/1 at 1 p.m. ET)

Week 5 vs. Packers (SUN 10/8 at 4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 6 Bye Week

Week 7 at 49ers (SUN 10/22 at 4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 8 at Redskins (SUN 10/29 at 4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 9 vs. Chiefs (SUN 11/5 at 4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 10 at Falcons (SUN 11/12 at 4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 11 vs. Eagles (SUN 11/19 at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Week 12 at Chargers (THU 11/23 at 4:30 p.m. ET)

Week 13 vs. Redskins (THU 11/30 at 8:25 p.m. ET)

Week 14 at Giants (SUN 12/10 at 4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 15 at Raiders (SUN 12/17 at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Week 16 vs. Seahawks (SUN 12/24 at 4:25 p.m. ET)

Week 17 at Eagles (SUN 12/31 at 1 p.m. ET)

As seen in the schedule above, the Dallas Cowboys will participate in their annual Thanksgiving matchup this year but will take on the Chargers in Los Angeles. In Week 9 and 10 they may have tough back to back games taking on the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs at home and then traveling to Atlanta to meet the Falcons the following week.

The Vegas Insider website has already listed odds from several sports books for the opening games on the NFL schedule. They’ve got the Dallas Cowboys listed as six-point favorites over the Giants in their opener, with an over/under points total of 50-and-a-half points for the game. On the NFL future odds, the Dallas Cowboys have 11 to 1 odds to win the 2017-18 Super Bowl LII, trailing only the New England Patriots at 4 to 1 odds.

Cowboys fans will be hoping for the team to continue onward with the success from last season and that their two young phenoms on offense don’t fall into those difficult “sophomore slumps.” Of course, before those worries begin, Dallas has a shot to grab some more talent for their roster in next weekend’s NFL Draft.

[Featured Image by Joe Robbins/Getty Images]