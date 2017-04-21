China Prepares For Military Conflict In North Korea

New reports indicate President Xi of China is now readying troops for potential conflict with North Korea – but it isn’t necessarily because the U.S. asked him to.

According to a CNN report, China has readied several capable military bombers in an effort to “reduce the time to react to a North Korea contingency.” Intel from the ground also indicates that maintenance efforts on several other Chinese war vehicles have increased in the last few days. According to sources, ever since the recent U.S.-North Korea spat has started to intensify, the Chinese administration has become increasingly concerned about both Kim Jong-un’s unpredictable disposition and what it could potentially mean for the Chinese economy.

While analysts doubt China will actually engage in a military strike against its Korean ally, the close economic ties between the two Asian countries suggest Xi’s administration will look for a resolution to ease tensions in Kim Jong-un’s empire, though it may be more politically focused.

Records indicate that omore than 80 percent of North Korea’s trade economy is rooted in China, and with the large amount of goods the nation of over 1 billion is regularly importing from Pyongyang, it would be rather beneficial for the country to attempt to support positive relations between the U.S. and North Korea. Positive relations would also be advantageous in terms of China’s foreign policy efforts. Officials say that if a U.S. military strike against North Korea were to occur, North Korean refugees would likely head China’s way, which could cause trouble in an already overpopulated country. A strike would also mean a South Korean government, which is closely allied with the United States, could regain control of a weakened North Korea, effectively giving America control of two nations right under China’s nose.

The readying of Chinese forces comes, ironically, after several talks between China and the Trump administration over the last few weeks. Trump has consistently called for assistance from the North’s only ally, but, until now, the Xi administration has been dragging its feet. In fact, reports show that the only two consequences the Chinese administration has threatened North Korea with thus far are the cutting back of oil supplies and the suspension of flights to the nation’s capital. Of the two, records indicate China has only followed through on its regulation of flights.

But the intensified maintenance of military machinery recently shows the Chinese might have actually realized lending support to the situation may save them from future troubles. While North Korea has always been a volatile country, the necessity of trade relations with China has kept the regime’s 33-year-old leader relatively subdued in past years. But North Korea’s latest actions indicate those relations soon may no longer be enough. With recent UN sanctions virtually severing all ties between North Korea and the rest of the globe, sources claim Kim Jong-un has very little left to lose. And aiming nuclear missiles at America without Chinese intervention would almost certainly drag China into a war with the West it doesn’t want to fight. By preparing to step in if North Korea gets too reckless, President Xi and the Chinese are sending a message to Kim Jong-un and the rest of the world: they don’t want to, but they are ready to intervene if things get out of hand.

According to sources, this new attitude aligns closely with President Trump’s way of thinking. According to White House officials, “China has never exerted maximum leverage on the Kim regime.” By taking preparatory steps, China is now heading in a direction that sits more favorably with the U.S. If North Korea can be handled by the Chinese, America won’t have to spend excess money sending troops halfway across the world to get the job done. In fact, according to the Trump administration, both economic powerhouses will get what they want: China will retain power in its region, and the U.S. will be rid of a nuclear threat in North Korea.

[Featured Image by Ng Han Guan/AP Images]