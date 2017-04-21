Is Kylie Jenner Still Not Over Tyga? ‘KUWTK’ Star Reportedly Spends 25 Hours In Bed, Depressed About Split?

Looks like Kylie Jenner is still not over Tyga as she spends 25 hours in bed looking depressed, reports claim. The reality star, who recently wowed the crowd at Coachella, appeared to be sulking amid her rumored split with longtime boyfriend.

Kylie Jenner’s recent Snapchat posts seemingly showed a typical post-breakup scenario, which many of her fans find relatable. In one of her posts, the fashion and cosmetics mogul can be seen looking a bit down as she snuggled up in her bed, covering half her face with a blanket. The 19-year-old reality star also rocked a makeup-free look to match the mood.

The usually cheery and energetic Kylie appeared to be in a not so good mood as she captioned the post with, “haven’t left this position in 25 hours” along with two sobbing emojis.

The KUWTK star was not alone during her seemingly brooding moment as she was accompanied by her BFF Jordyn Woods. Kylie Jenner’s bestie appeared to be showing her support as she did her best to cheer her up. She was also seen playing with Kylie’s adorable dogs.

Kylie Jenner’s post-breakup mood drew various reactions from fans, most of them relating to the KUWTK star. One fan wrote, “Never have I related more to Kylie!” Others even sent encouraging words to the young entrepreneur, saying, “He’s not worth it, Kylie. No man is worth it. I hope it gets better soon.”

It can be recalled that rumors of her split with Tyga intensified when she attended Coachella without the rapper. The pair used to attend the music festival together and flaunt each other as a couple. However, this year is a different story.

Last week, Kylie Jenner and Tyga were accompanied by their respective groups as they partied away at this year’s Coachella. However, despite going separately, the two had an unexpected run-in during the event. According to reports, Kylie Jenner and Tyga had an “awkward” encounter before Kendrick Lamar’s performance. The two allegedly “shared an awkward hug.”

“Kylie looked really sad as she walked away.”

The makeup maven was also spotted with a rumored new love interest, Travis Scott. The pair attended parties together including Jeremy Scott’s Moschino x Candy Crush Coachella bash and were inseparable ever since.

“Kylie and Travis made their way to a private table, where they were joined by friends and enjoyed the deejay. After five minutes of being in a very crowded space, Travis got up and left the table, and Kylie followed him out with her friends following close behind her.”

Although the two have been rumored to be dating, a source close to the youngest Jenner revealed that she’s not seeing anyone else. However, the same source made it clear that Kylie is “confident she can land herself a hotter, richer boyfriend.”

Many believe that it was Kylie Jenner who pulled the plug on their relationship. According to reports, the KUWTK star was “fed up” with Tyga’s money woes. It can be recalled that the rapper faced multiple money related issues in the past. There were even claims that Kylie was the one who paid some of Tyga’s debts. However, those rumors have not been confirmed.

Apparently, Kylie Jenner felt like Tyga was “taking advantage of her financially” and that the relationship was not going anywhere, rumors suggest.

“Kylie felt that Tyga was taking advantage of her [financially]. Also, she’s growing into a woman, and needed to make some changes in her life.”

With their recent split, many assume that they will still end up rekindling their romance. After all, the pair has been known to have multiple breaks in the past. However, with all their never-ending dramas, it might take a while before they can have a stable relationship, reports claim.

“If they could ever get to a mature point where it was more of a functional relationship, things would be amazing. But until then, it continues to be a sore subject.”

