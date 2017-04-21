Paulie Giganti Cause Of Death: Police Investigating After ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Star Found Dead In His Home

Paulie Giganti was found dead in his home on Thursday, and the cause of death for the Hell’s Kitchen star remains something of a mystery, as police reportedly have begun investigating the circumstances.

Giganti, who also runs a Philadelphia restaurant called Birra, appeared on the show in 2016. There are few details about his death at this time, though police in Philadelphia said they are investigating.

“There is no cause of death at this time as this just happened today,” an official told Radar Online. “Police were at the scene.”

The report did not have any further information on Paulie Giganti’s cause of death, and did not note whether there were any signs of trauma or foul play.

The 36-year-old Giganti’s time of death was listed at just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, but it was not known how long he may have been dead before being found.

A separate report from Radar Online quoted a source from the Philadelphia Police Department that hinted at a police investigation and lack of clarity of exactly how he died.

“It hasn’t been deemed a homicide at this time,” the source said. “When you are dealing with someone of Mr. Giganti’s age, uniformed police do routinely come out. If it’s apparent his death was caused by another, then the homicide unit would get involved. We are going to have to wait for the autopsy to see what happened.”

Pauli Giganti seemed in many ways an odd pick for the Gordon Ramsay-led cooking competition. In an interview with My Take On TV, Giganti said he never went to school for cooking and actually planned to be an engineer. Giganti said he went on the show more as a measuring stick to see how he compared to the “school-y” contestants who had formal training in cuisine.

As Giganti explained, it wasn’t even originally his idea to appear on the show.

“Honestly, the only reason I participated – my owner threw me into it,” he said in the interview. “I didn’t want to do it, but he thought that I would be enough of a character that they would pick me. I went on the show because I’m a hard worker. As a life experience, I figured when I’m 65 years old, and sitting at the bar stool, what stories am I going to have to tell? I figured it would be a good life experience. I don’t think I’d ever do it again, you know what I mean, but I think it was good for the one time. I enjoyed it; it was an experience for life.”

Giganti also had a flexible approach to life. While he had something of a twisted path that led him to find success in the restaurant business, he was not beholden to the idea of doing that for the rest of his life.

“I’ve never been one of those kinds who has an ultimate goal; I kind of just go with the flow,” he told My Take On TV. “Some people have the desire to get to one point. My path chose me, so in that respect, you never know what’s coming down the pike. I might find something else later on in life. Any knowledge is good knowledge, so I’ll take it all. I mean, the man I was at 25 isn’t the man I was at 30. You know what’s coming. As far as I know now, I’m loving it.”

It could take quite a bit longer to determine the cause of death for Hell’s Kitchen contestant Paulie Giganti. There is no word on when the autopsy will be conducted, and the police have yet to release any information about whether foul play could have been involved in his death.

