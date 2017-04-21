Watch West Indies Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 1st Test — Start Time, Preview Of Historic Test Match

Pakistan will bid a historic farewell to their most successful Test cricket captain, 42-year-old Misbah-ul-Haq, following their three-match Test series which will live stream from the West Indies, but first the Men in Green must try to snap a six-match Test losing streak that began when they dropped the finale of a three-Test series against the same Windies team in the United Arab Emirates last October.

But the Caribbean home of the multi-national West Indies cricket side has not been a hospitable locale for the Pakistan Test team. The visitors have never won a Test series in the West Indies — despite the fact that when playing on their home ground, whether in Pakistan or, after 2009, in the UAE Pakistan has dominated the Windies, winning every series and indeed, every Test match over a 26-year period until finally losing the Third Test there last year.

Pakistan hopes to turn around their losing trend in the West Indies, to send not only Misbah into retirement on a high note, but 39-year-old Younis Khan, the nation’s all-time highest-scoring batsman, as well. Both have announced that the trilogy of Test matches in the West Indies will mark their final outing in international cricket.

Younis is also looking to hit a personal milestone before hanging up his Test whites, becoming the first Pakistan batsman to cross the 10,000-run mark — a goal he needs only 23 runs to attain.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first Test Match with Pakistan going for their first Test series away win against West Indies, see the streaming information below. The start of the scheduled five-day match is set for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time — not daylight time — at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday, April 21. Because Jamaica does not observe Daylight Saving Time, that start time will also be at 10 a.m. Central Time in the United States, 8 a.m. Pacific.

In Pakistan, the live stream starts at 8 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Test match starting at 3 p.m. British Summer Time on Friday.

How to Watch a Live Stream in Pakistan

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the first Test match of the West Indies vs. Pakistan cricket series live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well — for viewers inside of Pakistan only. The PTV stream can be accessed by fans with internet IP addresses in that country with no login information required, by clicking on this link — or this link via YouTube. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ YouTube live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan.

Watch a Live Stream of the First Test in India

Ten Sports in India carries the West Indies vs. Pakistan Test series. The live stream will be limited to viewers inside of India, however. Within that country, the first Test match from Jamaica will be streamed to watch live online via the Ten Sports site at this link.

Live Stream the Test Series in the United Kingdom and in Ireland

The West Indies vs. Pakistan Test cricket series will be broadcast live by Sky Sports. That means, to access an online stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland will need a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then must register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, Sky Go Sports’ login page can be found at this link. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the match live from Sabina Park. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

Live Stream the West Indies vs. Pakistan Test in the U.S.

To view the West Indies vs. Pakistan Test cricket series live online for free, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be accessed at this link. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling the trial before the end of the initial weeklong period puts a stop to any charges, allowing fans to watch the first West Indies vs. Pakistan five-day match for free, legally.

The Sling TV lineup of several international sports channels includes Willow Xtra, a network which specializes in cricket broadcasts. Willow Xtra will carry the West Indies vs. Pakistan first Test from Kingston, Jamaica. But the main Willow TV channel will also carry the match starting with the second session, following the conclusion of the day’s Indian Premier League match live stream.

Once fans have signed up for the Sling TV package free trial, the next step is to download the Sling software (instructions on the Sling TV site at the link above) for desktop computers, as well as for a variety of mobile devices.

Sling TV is available for the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV service also offers a channel on several set-top boxes, including Roku, 4th Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click this link.

Watch Pakistan star all-rounder Shoaib Malik preview the first test match against West Indies in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the first West Indies vs. Pakistan Test match, starting on Friday morning.

West Indies: 1 Kraigg Brathwaite, 2 Kieran Powell, 3 Shimron Hetmyer/Shai Hope, 4 Vishaul Singh, 5 Jermaine Blackwood, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), 8. Jason Holder (captain), 9 Devendra Bishoo, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Shannon Gabriel.

Pakistan: 1 Azhar Ali, 2 Ahmed Shehzad, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Younis Khan, 5 Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), 6 Asad Shafiq, 7 Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Wahab Riaz, 11 Yasir Shah.

[Featured Image by Chris Whiteoak/Getty Images]