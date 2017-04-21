WWE News: ‘WrestleMania 34’ Women’s Championship Odds Include Eva Marie, Paige, & Ronda Rousey

Could Ronda Rousey, Paige, or even Eva Marie walk out of WWE’s WrestleMania 34 as a women’s champion? That’s a possibility according to the latest betting odds available for next year’s big pay-per-view event. The UFC women’s star is listed along with “All Red Everything” and Paige, who has been away from a WWE ring with her fiancé Alberto Del Rio for some time now. In addition to those names, several women lead all potential candidates to have the respective Raw and SmackDown Women’s titles once Mania has ended next year.

According to WWE Leaks in their recent report, Kambi oddsmakers released the two different betting specials for women’s champions once WrestleMania 34 is over. That event takes place in April of 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and as of right now there are three top contenders. On the WWE Raw side of things, it is a tie between Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks. “Miss Bliss” and “The Boss” lead all of the women listed with odds of 2 to 1 to walk out as champion. On WWE’s SmackDown Live side of the betting, Charlotte Flair is carrying even odds to be the champion once Mania has ended.

Trailing Charlotte for the WWE SmackDown Women’s title odds are Becky Lynch and at 2 to 1 odds. Nikki Bella, Naomi, and current NXT champion Asuka are tied with 3 to 1 odds each, while Carmella currently has 6 to 1 odds. Interestingly, a few names pop up on the list that may surprise fans. They include current Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, UFC star Ronda Rousey, and supposedly former WWE star Eva Marie.

None of these women’s stars are currently working as a part of the roster but are still receiving odds to be the champion. Of the three, Rousey holds the best odds at 15 to 1, while Stephanie is 20 to 1, and Eva Marie is 33 to 1. Sadly for Tamina, she’s tied with Eva Marie with the same odds, even though she’s recently been added to SmackDown Live during the “Superstar Shake-up.”

Eva Marie hasn’t been seen in a WWE ring for some time. Prior to a suspension for violation of WWE’s Wellness Policy, she was part of a gimmick where she would have a match scheduled but then would be unable to compete due to various issues. One of them was being stuck in traffic, another involved being on vacation in the islands, and another incident saw her suffer a wardrobe malfunction where her top became undone. Eva, real name Natalie Marie Nelson, has still been featured as a part of the hit E! reality TV series Total Divas, though.

As ESPN reported today, Rousey just recently got engaged to her serious boyfriend, fellow UFC fighter Travis Brown. She has been rumored to be coming over to the WWE at some point in the future and is also listed for the Raw Women’s title picture. It makes sense as of right now because there’s no idea where she would end up in terms of a roster. It could be she just ends up in a random match against someone like Charlotte Flair or Stephanie McMahon with no championship attached to it.

Also shown on the odds to become Raw Women’s champ is Paige. She’s still considered a member of the WWE Raw roster in the aftermath of all that’s happened with her. That includes two suspensions, a leaked set of explicit pictures, and videos that were stolen from her, and then recent comments made by her real-life fiancé Jose Alberto Rodriguez (Alberto Del Rio).

During some drunken rants, Del Rio got on social media video and called out WWE head honcho and superstar Triple H, even possibly implying he had something to do with the leaked explicit content that surfaced featuring Paige. On a recent episode of Total Divas, Paige was spotlighted regarding her two Wellness Policy suspensions, one of which was for not taking the test in the allotted time, and the other which was for an “illegal drug” according to Wrestling Inc. Originally Paige had said it was for a “prescription drug.”

Of the women mentioned including Paige, Eva, Ronda, and Stephanie, it seems unlikely that any of them are going to be champion once the next Mania has ended. However, there is an “anything is possible” theme running in WWE, especially with the recent surprise win by Jinder Mahal to become No. 1 contender for Randy Orton’s title on SmackDown. With that said, of the “longshot” names to be a champion, Rousey might be one to keep watch on, as she could get that sort of quick title win to propel her as a dominant competitor on either of the rosters.

WWE fans, would you want to see Stephanie McMahon, Paige, Eva Marie, or Ronda Rousey capture a women’s title before WrestleMania ends? Of those choices, who would you most like to see with a title by the end of Mania?

[Featured Image by WWE]