Detroit Lions Schedule 2017: TV Info And Start Times For Each Game, Lions’ NFC North And Super Bowl 52 Odds

The Detroit Lions 2017 NFL schedule has been officially released and already Lions fans are scrambling to figure out just how good their team may or may not be in 2017. The Lions will be heading into the new season this fall with high expectations as their fan base believes they will compete for the NFC North division crown.

The Detroit News indicates that the Detroit Lions will open and close the 2017 season at home, and they will have the national spotlight with three prime time games in 2017.

The Lions will kick off the 2017 season against the Arizona Cardinals on September 10 at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field. The following week, Detroit will travel to New York to face the Giants on Monday Night Football. Right out the gate, the Detroit Lions will face two of the better teams in the NFC, so Lions fans should be able to get a gauge on their team early in 2017.

After that tough start to a season, the Lions will host the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, travel to Minnesota to face the division rival Vikings in Week 4, then head back home for a Week 5 clash against the always tough Carolina Panthers.

In out-of-conference match-ups, the Lions will face the AFC North in 2017, with the biggest game coming on October 29 when Detroit will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

You're only one click away from adding our schedule to your calendar. ???? https://t.co/d5zZblKUHv pic.twitter.com/cj5TbQe1u4 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 21, 2017

The Detroit Lions will also host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 12. Detroit will hit the road for their other two AFC North match-ups, traveling to Baltimore to play the Ravens on December 3, and finishing up against the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Detroit’s preseason schedule is actually a nice one when it comes to playing top notch teams. The Lions will open the preseason on August 13 at Indianapolis against the Colts. They will host the next two games at Ford Field when they take on the New York Jets on August 19 and the world champion New England Patriots on August 25. The Lions will conclude the preseason portion of the schedule at Buffalo on Thursday, August 31.

So what are the Lions’ odds to win the NFC North and the Super Bowl this season?

Vegas Insider has the Detroit Lions currently listed at 70-1 to win the 2018 Super Bowl and 35-1 to win the NFC championship. Those are some nice odds for a team that has as much potential as Detroit. Before you laugh and think that there is no way that the Lions could pull off the Super Bowl win, just remember this: while the Seattle Seahawks represented the NFC in the Super Bowl in 2014 and 2015, the NFC hadn’t sent the same team to the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons since the 1992-93 Dallas Cowboys.

That means that the NFC always has a surprise team or two each season. Could 2017 finally be the year of the Lions?

The odds to win the 2017 NFC North look this way. The Green Bay Packers are the early favorites at +200, followed by the Detroit Lions at +350. The Minnesota Vikings are third at +450, and the Chicago Bears are fourth at +700. These odds may change before Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season, depending on how smooth the preseason goes for every team, considering injuries, contracts, etc.

Below is a look at the complete 2017 Detroit Lions schedule, along with all of the television information for each game.

Detroit Lions 2017 NFL Schedule:

Sun., Sept. 10, Arizona, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Mon. Sept. 18, at N.Y. Giants, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun., Sept. 24, Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sun., Oct. 1, at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sun., Oct. 8, Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sun., Oct. 15, at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sun., Oct. 29, Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m. (NBC)

Mon., Nov. 6, at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun., Nov. 12, Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sun., Nov. 19, at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Thur., Nov. 23, Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sun., Dec. 3, at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sun., Dec. 10, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sat., Dec. 16, Chicago, 4:30 p.m. (NFL)

Sun., Dec. 24, at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sun., Dec 31, Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]